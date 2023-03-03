Gamer Destiny Caldwell finally addressed numerous questions with fans and followers asking if her teeth were natural.

The questions may seem odd considering Destiny’s young age, but that seemingly hasn’t stopped some from wondering how her teeth could possibly be all-natural, considering how perfect they are.

Destiny has built a solid following on multiple social media platforms, including Instagram, YouTube, and even TikTok.

The young Canadian has gained a following thanks to a layered approach to online content.

Not only does Destiny upload gaming videos and clips to several platforms, but she’s also a self-taught makeup artist who indulges in special effects makeup and cosplay.

Given her experience with makeup and special effects products, it’s not surprising that some wondered if that would also span into her teeth.

However, according to the beauty, her teeth are all her own.

Destiny Caldwell addresses questions about her teeth and says they’re all-natural

Taking to TikTok, where Destiny has a massive following of 6.8 million followers, the bubbly content creator put any rumors to rest after a follower accused her of wearing dentures.

The original commenter insisted Destiny had to be wearing dentures in a previous transition video.

“Her teeth are different in the transition,” they wrote.

The video in question featured Destiny makeup free, with her long locks falling down her shoulders before making an ultra-smooth transition into a fully glammed look, including a purple wig, full makeup, and an outfit change.

@dessyyc Replying to @k.a.d36 wouldnyou choose before or after? 🤔 just gamer girl things 🤪❤️ ♬ Lowkey Flex – Yulema

However, Destiny says that while the angle may have been different by the end of the video, it is most certainly still her natural teeth.

“I am not wearing dentures,” Destiny explained. “These are my real teeth, guys.”

She continued to add that she believes the change in angle may be the cause of her teeth looking different between the before and after clips of the video.

“They’re still crooked,” she giggled. “But, these are my teeth. So…”

Destiny ups her gaming setup with a new chair from TechniSport

The vast majority of Destiny’s content and following comes from her reputation as an e-gamer online. And what would a gamer be without the perfect gaming chair?

Well, as it turns out, gaming furniture company TechniSport was more than happy to hook Destiny up with a phenomenal new gaming chair.

Taking to her Instagram in December 2022, Destiny shared the exciting news with her 545,000 followers.

According to the company’s official Instagram account, they offer “Premium Gaming Furniture” and pride themselves on being a brand “Where Comfort Meets Peak Performance.”

In the video, Destiny filmed the unboxing process along with clips of herself assembling her newest seat.

The print of the chair perfectly matched Destiny’s outgoing and colorful personality with a lilac cow print.

“GUYS I GOT A NEW CHAIR 🥰 look at this cute lilac cow chair from @technisport 🐮 it is so cute and fits my setup perfectly hehe and I am so proud I put it together myself 💃,” Destiny wrote in the post’s caption.