Australian fitness queen Desi Johnson proved that her insane fitness regime is worth it as she showed off a set of incredible abs in a tiny crop top.

Posting from the Gold Coast, Queensland, Desi perched on a set of outdoor steps in a casual outfit that she jazzed up with a swanky pair of cowboy boots.

Desi wore a crop top with a daring scoop neckline and a linen shirt which she wore off the shoulder to show off her sculpted upper body.

Her rock-hard abs looked amazing as she posed for the snap, wearing light blue denim shorts and wild west boots.

Coordinating perfectly, Desi’s ankle boots were a light stone shade that matched her top and shirt.

The picture was uploaded to Desi’s socials as part of a set, and with a swipe through, she could be seen posing playfully with her legs crossed.

The pose showed off the underside of her boot which was a bright turquoise that created a fun pop of color to the otherwise neutral outfit.

Desi beamed for the pictures which were taken in front of a gorgeous marina backdrop.

She captioned the post, “Boot scootin’ 🦋,” and tagged the boot brand, Agave Blue.

Desi Johnson is pretty in pink for Gymshark

Desi has secured her presence on the influencer stage by partnering with the popular British fitness brand Gymshark.

The brand recently released a new collection, and Desi’s athletic physique was the perfect choice to model the pieces.

She wore a hot pink sports bra that featured ruching detail in the center and a graphic print.

The halter-neck straps and low, scooped neckline showed off the athlete’s muscles, which she works hard to sculpt in the gym.

The colorful bra was accompanied by a matching pair of matching shorts that hugged Desi’s curves.

Desi posed outdoors for the snaps to show off the bright magenta set, with the sunlight beaming down to illuminate her muscles.

Desi wore items from the new GS Power collection, which is now available from the Gymshark website.

She wore the GS Power Minimal Sports Bra in Magenta Pink Print, and the GS Power Original Tight Shorts, priced at $36 and $46.

Desi Johnson shares delicious smoothie bowl recipe

Desi shared some other pink content recently, this time in the form of a protein smoothie bowl.

She shared a delicious mango and dragon fruit protein recipe that could be enjoyed as a nutritious breakfast.

The video clip began with a spoon scooping up the bright pink smoothie before it cut to Desi in a black sports bra and blue shorts holding a kitchen blender as she prepared to produce the breakfast bowl.

The camera angle changed to show the inside of the kitchen appliance as Desi began to throw in the healthy ingredients.

Chopped-up chunks of bright pink dragon fruit appeared first, diced frozen mango coming next, then a generous helping of flax and chia seeds.

She added a drizzle of honey, some ground cinnamon, Greek yogurt, and the all-important protein powder.

Ice and water were added before Desi whizzed the ingredients in the blender, creating a thick breakfast meal.

She scooped the pink smoothie into a bowl and ventured outside to enjoy her meal poolside in the sunshine.

Desi listed the nutritional information in her caption, revealing that the entire bowl could be enjoyed for just 342 calories.

The protein brand Desi used in her video commented on the post writing, “This looks so good! We need to recreate!”

Pic credit: @desijohnsonn/Instagram

Fans were in agreement with one person saying, “Stop itttt, looks way too good 🫶,” while another simply exclaimed, “YUMMMMMM🔥.”