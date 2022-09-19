Desi Johnson all smiles in skimpy pink bikini for beach day

Desi Johnson wowed with a stunning bikini pic. Picture credit: @desijohnsonn/Instagram

Desi Johnson looked perfectly content as she relaxed in a skimpy pink bikini on a beach.

The Australian athlete leaned on one arm and smiled broadly for a pic she posted to Instagram.

Her toned physique was lightly tanned, and she let her hair drop gently onto her shoulders.

Desi’s string bikini was held on with thin strings, with one tie circling her body just above her well-cut abs.

It was easy to see why Desi was so happy with a perfect backdrop of white sands and clear blue sky in her native Queensland.

And her intensive fitness regime is clearly keeping her in great shape.

Desi Johnson sizzles in bikini

Monsters and Critics told recently how Desi had sizzled in a sun-soaked bikini pic.

The 21-year-old track star, who is also a model and an influencer, wore pink bottoms and a tiny top featuring three colorful beads in the middle.

Desi accessorized with two gold necklaces of varying lengths and earrings featuring a small hoop and a diamond stud. Her jewelry reflected the sun along with the sea.

She let her brown, shoulder-length hair loose, and it fell forward for the photo. Her minimal makeup, rosy cheeks, and pink lips perfectly matched her bikini.

The beach was the ideal spot for Desi to relax and featured pillowy, soft white sands and a calm blue sea behind her. There were only a few clouds in the sky, and Desi soaked in the natural beauty along with the sun.

Desi has harnessed her popularity online for partnerships, including with Lululemon, Champion, Sennheiser, and Hype DC. The fitness influencer has over 97,000 followers on Instagram and over 618,000 on TikTok.

But she’s not the only athlete to have been rocking a pink bikini of late.

Alessa Holloway stuns in skimpy pink bikini

Pro surfer Alessa Holloway posed on a rock, also wearing a skimpy pink bikini.

Alessa wowed fans on Instagram with the gorgeous image taken by Hawaiian photographer Ha’a Keaulana.

Alessa wore a Billabong bikini that perfectly showed off her figure.

Her hands rested on her toned thighs, and her long brown hair flowed over her shoulder.

Behind her, a backdrop of rocks, a grassy slope, and distant cliffs framed the shot beautifully.

Alessa often shares snaps with her followers, enjoying the gorgeous setting of her native Hawaii.

She is also a keen skateboarder and can sometimes be seen rolling along the side of Hawaii’s highways.