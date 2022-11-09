Derek Hough sent pulses racing as he showed off his 6-pack abs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

All eyes were on Derek Hough and his 6-pack abs as he stripped down live on television the other night.

The dancer-turned-judge drew attention to his bulging biceps and rock-hard abs, leaving fans swooning over him.

It’s no surprise that Derek has a chiseled bod that truly wouldn’t look out of place in a Marvel superhero movie.

The six-time Mirrorball Trophy winner and three-time Emmy-winning choreographer has been strutting his stuff on dance floors for decades.

His 20-year-long experience and impeccable talent has led to the Utah native bagging a Las Vegas residency, as well as a role as a judge on Dancing With The Stars in 2020.

During last night’s episode of the Disney+ show, things got a little steamy when Derek tore off his shirt while sitting at the judges’ table.

Derek Hough leaves DWTS fans swooning over shirtless pic

Taking to Instagram today to post a sizzling snap, Derek uploaded a shot of him shirtless from last night’s show.

The hunk flexed for the camera showing off his perfectly pumped biceps and plenty of his sun-kissed skin.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Derek sported a fair amount of facial hair, adding a rugged touch to his look.

He captioned the post, “Everyone was taking off their shirt so, you know… @dancingwiththestars.”

Derek soon sent pulses racing after posting the snap, with fans flooding the comment section.

“We are not complaining,” one fan penned.

Another added, “Best part of the night tbh.”

Fans soon took the comments section to gush over the star. Pic credit: @derekhough/Instagram

Echoing their comments, someone else said, “My highlight of the show.”

“Make this your new permanent wardrobe look. No shirts ever again. Please and thank you,” a third smitten viewer wrote.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice also commented on the snap. Pic credit: @derekhough/Instagram

A fourth viewer mused: “I think he should have been on the list for the Sexiest Man 2022.”

While The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice commented four fire emojis underneath his sizzling snap.

Derek Hough’s workout routine and ‘boring’ diet

Derek’s sensational body doesn’t just come naturally to him. Like everything, it requires a lot of hard work.

Speaking to Men’s Health, Derek revealed that he works out five times a week, incorporating yoga, strength training, and cardio.

He also mixes in some outdoor biking, boxing, swimming, and MMA.

Derek described his diet as “pretty boring,” including chicken, fish, and vegetables, as well as “very LA-looking” items like oat milk, celery juice, avocados, pickles, and kombucha.

What’s more, another one of his workout obsessions is hot yoga, as People reports.

“I’ve actually been doing a lot of yoga — hot yoga sculpt — because I love sweating,” he said in 2017,” he shared.

Derek added, “People will be like ‘Oh, sweat is gross.’ I actually love it. It makes you feel like you’re working hard but also it’s getting rid of all that bad water.”