Deonna Purrazzo wows fans in skimpy red bikini after Impact Wrestling match

Former Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo poses during an Impact Wrestling event. Pic credit: @deonnapurrazzo/Instagram

Impact Wrestling superstar Deonna Purrazzo sizzled in a set of photos featuring a tiny red bikini soon after her main event match against a fellow Knockouts star.

Purrazzo, aka The Virtuosa, showed fans what it’s like to try to capture the perfect social media images while having to deal with nearby pets.

The hilarity of the moment wasn’t what many of her fans and followers focused their attention on, as they filled the comments with remarks praising the 28-year-old professional wrestler’s look in her skimpy bikini.

Deonna Purrazzo shows off skimpy red bikini

Deonna Purrazzo is well known for her skills in the wrestling ring, as she entertains fans with her Impact Wrestling matches. Following her big match against fellow Knockouts Division star Mia Yim this past week, she took to her Instagram to show another side.

The 5-foot-3 Impact star posed in a skimpy red bikini showing off her curvy figure and plenty of skin in a candid scene. Along with the bold red two-piece, she’s rocking a bucket-style hat in a stylish red, white, and blue as she poses for a backyard shoot.

Purrazzo’s the main attraction in the ring and her latest photos, but she mentions the joy of having her four-legged friends around while trying to get those pictures.

While her first two pics have her pet dogs roaming around, the third is dog-free. In that shot, she tugs down on her hat with one hand while the other tugs up on the string for her tiny bikini bottoms.

“Life with 3 dogs… swipe to see the final shot 🐶 free,” she wrote in her caption, directing fans to her official website.

That website URL redirects fans to Purrazo’s OnlyFans page, which has a monthly subscription charge of $11.99. She states “No nudes” in the description and mentions fans can chat with her there.

In addition to the photo series above, she shared another standalone image taken indoors, complete with audio and a fireworks GIF.

When she’s not posing in bikinis, she’s battling in the wrestling ring. Earlier in the week, Purrazzo went head-to-head with Mia Yim in the ring, with the winner becoming the No. 1 contender for the Knockouts Championship.

While Purrazzo looked like she was on her way toward winning, it was ultimately Mia Yim claiming victory to become the top contender.

However, Purrazzo will likely continue to be a threat in the Knockouts division, as she’s a two-time Knockouts Champion and has won Knockout of the Year in 2020 and 2021.

Fans and followers praise Purrazzo’s bikini images

Purrazzo’s latest photo series captured plenty of attention, to the tune of over 15,000 Likes on the Instagram post and nearly 200 comments about the latest shoot.

“Please stop, my phone damn near burst into flames🔥🔥🔥,” one fan said regarding Purrazzo’s scorching hot series of images.

Pic credit: @deonnapurrazzo/Instagram

Another fan commented how they believe other women’s wrestling stars are probably jealous of The Virtuosa’s “flawless body.”

Pic credit: @deonnapurrazzo/Instagram

“WWE really screwed the pooch letting you go. #longmayshereign,” another individual remarked in the comment section.

Pic credit: @deonnapurrazzo/Instagram

Many professional wrestling fans know Purrazzo due to her involvement with several major promotions. In addition to working with Impact Wrestling, where she is currently under contract, Purrazzo had a run with Ring of Honor and also World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

She’s one of several former talents that has moved on from WWE since being released by the company. Others include Scarlett Bordeaux, Jessica McKay (Billie Kay), and Cassandra McIntosh (Peyton Royce).

Her time with WWE came as early as 2014 as an extra who was part of former superstar Adam Rose’s entourage that appeared backstage or in skits with him. Purrazzo also had matches on NXT, losing to stars including Nia Jax, Asuka, and Bayley.

She appeared in two different Mae Young Classic tournaments. The first was only a dark match and a loss. However, the second of those saw her reach the quarterfinals, following victories over Gigi Dolin (Priscilla Kelly) and Xia Li. She’d lose to Io Shirai in the quarterfinals.

Purrazzo also challenged NXT UK champion Rhea Ripley in a match for the championship but ultimately lost.

She finished working with WWE after 16 televised matches in a two-year run in 2020. According to Bleacher Report, Purrazzo was released along with many other talents.

She returned to Impact Wrestling in 2020, eventually signing a long-term deal with the company. Fans can now watch her on the weekly TV show on AXS and during live pay-per-view events the company runs.