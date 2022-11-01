Denise Richards smiles in neutral lipstick. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

Keeping up with Denise Richards is more exciting and entertaining now that she’s been incredibly active on social media.

Spooky season is a fun time of year for everyone to dress up in fun costumes, and Denise certainly joined into the mix.

When choosing Halloween costumes, people can decide whether they want to be silly, spooky, or sexy.

Denise went with a costume that appeals to her sexier side — and the response from her fans has been massive, with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments rolling in.

Denise shouted out the photographer and makeup artist who helped her complete the look. The Instagram user goes by the name of @glambypamelab.

Her Halloween costume isn’t the only sultry and memorable outfit she’s worn in recent months either. Denise recently posed in a sporty fit that’s worth seeing also.

Denise Richards dominated her Halloween look

Denise dressed up like a sexy kitten in all black for Halloween, starting with fuzzy black cat ears on top of her head. She added a bit of mystery to the look by wearing a black masquerade mask covered in glitter over her face.

To match her fuzzy black cat ears, she also wore a jacket made of similar material. Denise stunned in a shiny black bodysuit that left little to the imagination due to its incredibly low neckline.

Her chest and upper stomach were easy to see, only covered by a few crisscross pieces of string. Denise also wore a pair of glittery black tights over her upper thighs. Her over-the-knee-high black boots were shiny and tall enough to hide her calves, knees, and lower thighs.

Denise Richards looked like a sporty Barbie

Rollerblading requires tons of balance, and that’s something Denise obviously has based on the gorgeous pictures she shared on social media in a pair of brightly colored rollerblades.

She looked sporty and athletic in the picture, wearing a skin-tight yellow tank top paired with skin-tight biker shorts in a teal color. Her rollerblades matched her shorts for the most part, aside from the pink wheels attached to the bottom.

Denise showed off her toned figure, and perfect curves in the sporty outfit since tons of her skin was easy to see. Her thighs, knees, and legs were visible on the bottom, and her upper chest, shoulders, and arms were visible on top. Denise wore her ombre hair parted to the side in loose, beachy waves.

Denise Richards opens up about beauty regimen

Denise has been one of Hollywood’s most beautiful movie stars for decades, and last October, she shared some of the products she loves to use to keep her looking gorgeous.

Having known Dr. Harold Lancer for years, Denise promoted his anti-aging skincare products on her Instagram.

She included in her caption, “I prefer to alternate my beauty regime depending on when I’m traveling, working long hours, not eating the healthiest. When I’m home & taking a break from it all. I usually have a different regime. These are fabulous! 💫.”