Denise Richards stuns in bed with glam

Denise Richards looked stunning as she posed for a bedtime selfie with glam.

The 51-year-old actress snapped the shot while laying down in bed. Although she was retiring for the night, she just couldn’t bear to part with her makeup.

As a result, she went to bed with her makeup still on, as well as her lashes.

She made sure to issue an apology to dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer. Keeping makeup on for bedtime likely isn’t recommended by the world-renowned celebrity dermatologist.

However, she stood by her choice to continue wearing makeup because “sometimes we have to just enjoy the glam.”

Richards was very glam as she posed with her hair splayed out on the pillow underneath her and pursed her lips for the photo.

Richards looked as stunning as ever as she snapped the quick selfie before bed. Sure enough, she still noticeably had her eyelashes and makeup on.

She also tagged celebrity hair and makeup artist, Pamela Brogardi, in her post. Hence, it seemed her makeup was especially glam after being done up professionally by Brogardi.

Of course, it is not a rare occasion for Richards to be glammed up, considering she has worked in the film and modeling industry for the majority of her life.

Her career kicked off in the 1990s when she began doing modeling work and appeared on the cover of Teen Magazine. She also began acting in the 1990s and starred in several TV shows and films such as Wild Things, Saved by the Bell, and Starship Troopers.

Richards has continued acting to this day, though she has also branched out into reality TV. She appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2009 and joined the main cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) from 2019-2020.

In addition to being an actress and former model, she is also an author as she published her memoir, The Real Girl Next Door, in 2011.

Richards has been wrapped up in RHOBH drama

Richards looked stunning and carefree in her nighttime selfie, despite being wrapped up in lingering RHOBH drama recently.

Richards stopped being a Housewife in 2020, but she still tunes in to watch the show. After watching part 2 of the RHOBH season 12 reunion, Richards had a few choice words for housewife Lisa Rinna.

Rinna has been causing some controversy lately on RHOBH. In particular, she has been involved in a bitter feud with Kathy Hilton over an alleged meltdown that Hilton had.

Rinna’s insistence on bringing up Hilton’s meltdown resulted in Hilton calling her out as a “bully,” though Rinna has embraced the label on social media. Rinna has also been involved in feud a feud with Sutton Stracke after an incident at an Elton John gala and also admitted to throwing Garcelle Beauvais’ memoir in the trash and letting Erika Jayne take the heat for it.

Richards has seemingly had enough of Rinna’s behavior and took to Instagram to share her frustrations. She mentioned having empathy for Rinna considering her mother passed away recently, but that the tragedy doesn’t excuse Rinna’s long history of “cruel and vindictive” behavior.

Her post and interest in the series add to recent speculation that she has plans to return to RHOBH.