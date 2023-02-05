Denise Richards is gorgeous in anything she wears, but add a beautiful backdrop, and she ups her game by 10 points.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star looked glamourous as she shared some behind-the-scenes shots of a photo shoot she was doing.

The blonde beauty donned a lacy bodice dress with a vast tulle black skirt. It’s unclear if it was a two-piece outfit or one dress, but it hit the spot.

Denise was set on top of a railing, likely part of a deck that overlooked the ocean. It was likely shot in California as the backdrop was filled with blue ocean water and some greenery and rocks in one of the shots.

The photo shoot may be an ad for the designer or another company she is partnering with, as Denise often gets opportunities due to her extensive social media following.

Currently, the video has over 11,000 likes.

Denise Richards did a stint on The Bold and the Beautiful

Denise Richards isn’t only a recent reality TV star, she’s also a recent soap star.

She joined the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful as Shauna Fulton, the mother of Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden). She shook things up, causing issues in the Bridge marriage.

After wrapping her stint, Denise returned for one day after her character’s BFF (Quinn, played by Rena Sofer) left town. She was only on briefly and has yet to return.

Denise Richards ditched her vegetarian diet

Denise is from the Midwest, where she learned that meat and potatoes were a staple in her home.

However, she adopted a vegetarian lifestyle, which she stuck to for many years. In 2019, Denise decided to add meat and fish to her diet regimen, revealing that it made her feel better.

She remains gluten-free, something she started after she decided to drop the vegetarian lifestyle.

Denise told Us Weekly, “Sometimes I don’t get to eat lunch when I’m working. If I do, I like to have a big salad and some protein, like grilled salmon or chicken. I was a vegetarian for years and one day not that long ago, I started eating a little more like protein and it actually felt good. I felt like I was full in a healthy way.”

The mom of three loves to cook. She is still eating plenty of veggies even though she ditched her vegetarian diet, but now, protein intake is much easier.