Whenever actress Denise Richards shares photos and videos on social media, she always reminds fans of her true beauty.

There’s something very glamorous about wearing long gowns, and it looks like Denise knows about that specific fashion tip well.

The actress recently posed for a couple of pictures wearing an extravagant gown that looked chic enough to provide the most luxurious vibes ever.

She posed for the photos just in time for the holiday season, reminding her followers to enjoy their Christmas celebrations.

Winter season might just be the perfect time of year for Denise, who posed for a couple of dazzling photos wearing the long green gown on Instagram.

The green dress came together with a corset style over her midsection made of sheer material.

Denise Richards is glamorous in green

The dress itself was made out of silky fabric that caught some shine from the sun as it was beating down on her. The actress was barefoot, but her silver heels were perched next to her on the outdoor stairs where she was seated.

She accessorized with a pearl necklace and long white acrylic nails with pointed tips. One of the details that made her pearl necklace stand out the most was that it featured a silver cross that dangled down.

She wore her hair in a stylish updo that made her look like an old-school beauty queen.

Her caption was sweet and simple saying, “Have a holly jolly Christmas! Xoxo, DR,” with a kiss emoji and a Christmas tree emoji.

Denise has also been vocal about the health and beauty line she launched back in 2019 filled with products that help everyone maintain a youthful glow, such as the one she often sports.

Denise Richards promotes CBMe Beauty

Denise excitedly shared the news about CBMe Beauty on Instagram to encourage her followers to purchase skincare products from her line.

The actress’ beauty brand offers a range of products that combine hemp oils and peptides to create the perfect youthful formula.

In her promotional post, she added a caption that said, “I’m very excited about my new venture… 2 yrs ago what started out talking with friends over dinner about my passion for skincare & wanting to do my own line turned into us making it happen.”

She continued, “Over the years I have tried many products & I’m pleased to finally share what we created.”

In her leading promotional shot, she wore a white robe with the CBMe Beauty logo printed in pink over one shoulder.

In the second photo from the thread, she was potentially undressed while sitting in a plain white bathtub. In the third image from the thread, she wore a tan-colored cable-knit sweater with white slacks.