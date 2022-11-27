Denise Richards at the Disney Media Networks International Upfronts 2013. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Denise Richards has been a beacon of beauty since the days of Starship Troopers.

The fashion model and actress continues to display these attributes in her latest Instagram Story which was blessed to her 1.4 million followers.

The black and white picture showcases Denise’s radiant smile while wearing a busty dress.

The outfit seems to be a corset-style dress with an elegant satin fabric draping around her legs.

The top chest portion has pointy ends aiming up, with glittery add-ons around the seams.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The dress itself appears to have see-through areas in the abdominal area, with a vertical fabric pattern in-between each transparent section.

To complete the alluring and fashionable visual, she has the song “Work B**ch” by Britney Spears attached to the story.

Denise Richards in a stunning dress

Adding to this, the reality star and actress is sporting long white nails (or they look white in the photo.)

Her lipstick is pronounced and she has thick eye shadow and eyeliner. Not to mention her eyelashes are emphasized like a butterfly wing.

Pic credit: Instagram/@deniserichards

Furthermore, her eyebrows are shaped and trimmed to perfection.

We cannot see the hair color, but the black and white textures make it clear Richards has highlights throughout. The hair itself is an updo with long bangs flowing wavily down the sides of her face.

Denise Richards is no stranger to the world of beauty and fashion. In fact, she has her own line of products involving skin care.

Denise Richards launches hemp-based, cruelty-free skin-care

The world is evolving from the days of using animals for everyday items. Veganism goes beyond just food items involving meat.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appears to be an animal lover herself. Back in the Summer of 2020, Richards kicked off a line of skin care products that are infused with hemp.

The science behind it explains that hempseeds have fatty acids that keep them from clogging skin pores. The result keeps skin from drying out and allows it to stay hydrated.

The CB Me website has a list of products, including an Advanced Eye Therapy treatment, a Probiotic Cleanser, a Mineral Moisturizer, a Nightly Tri-Retinol Renewal Serum, a Cream Oil Moisturizer, and more. The site also offers bundle deals.

While the reality star might have experienced a horrific moment this week, after being fired at by a stranger in a road rage incident, Richards has every reason to look forward with a smile, just like in the photo above.

She has two television projects listed as upcoming called Second Chances and Paper Empire. As well as numerous films in various stages of production.

As famously stated in Starship Troopers, “We would like to know more.”