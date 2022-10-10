Denise Richards gives off ‘pool vibes’

Denise Richards enjoyed a swim. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/S bukley

Actress Denise Richards made a big splash as she gave off major “pool vibes” while going for a swim over the weekend.

The 51-year-old former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been proving that age is just a number, for her at least, as she looked amazing while taking a dip in the pool for a new picture posted to social media.

In the shot posted to Instagram, Denise’s head is peeking up above the water along with her arms as she places her hands on her head.

There appears to be a lot of water splashing around her, suggesting she may have just dived in.

The actress has a fair bit of makeup on her face, seemingly unaffected by Denise’s aquatic adventures.

She tagged celebrity hair and makeup artist Pamela Brogardi, fashion stylist Sammie M, and consulting agency Content X, and geotagged herself in Los Angeles, California.

Denise Richards looked amazing as she rocked some ‘pool vibes’

Denise captioned the post, “pool vibes tonight💙” and added a thank goodness it’s Friday hashtag.

Denise Richards has a whopping 1.4 million followers on Instagram, so it’s no surprise that this post has already picked up thousands of likes.

Her post was a continuation of an aquatic theme running through her Instagram page over the last few days.

Denise Richards enjoys a beautiful sea cave

In another post, the actress posted a pic of herself and her husband, Aaron Phypers, posing inside a rowing boat within the world-famous sea cave, the Blue Grotto, in Capri, southern Italy.

Denise appeared to be lying back against her husband with a massive grin on her face. From what could be seen of Denise, she was casually dressed in a white narrow-strapped top with a green baseball cap, and her long blonde hair was in pigtails.

A second shot showed the intensely blue waters within the cave as a brilliant blue light reflected against the cave ceiling to create a gorgeous and idyllic scene.

In the caption, Denise wrote about how much she loves this part of Italy and said she was looking forward to taking her two daughters, Lola Rose and Sami Sheen, to the area next summer.

She wrote, “I know it’s not #tbt yet… I love this part of #italy so much & to go into the #bluegrotto with my love was so special. I can’t wait to take you girls @samisheen @lola__sheen there next summer ! #amalfi #capri #bluegrotto.”

Denise shares Lola Rose and Sami with her former husband, Charlie Sheen.

This post had picked up nearly 9,000 likes by the time of writing.