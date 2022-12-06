Denise Richards at the Cars 3 premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Denise Richards and beauty go together like a sun and a flower.

At 51, she is proving to be as ageless as Paul Rudd. Her latest Instagram share is further proof of this notion.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to social media to share a picture of herself in a sheer black outfit.

Her 1.4 million followers were blessed with a three-picture carousel of the reality star wearing a dress that is a fusion of a body suit and see-through black fabric covering her hips and legs.

The bodysuit portion has a waist cutout on each side to reveal a bit of skin.

The stylist who draped Richards in this gorgeous outfit was Sammie M.

Denise Richards in bodysuit dress

Pamela Brogardi did her hair and makeup for the photo shoot.

In some photos, the Starship Troopers actress has her hair in a half-up ponytail and the rest hanging down messily. In other images, she is letting it flow freely or holding it in a pose.

She wears dark blue-ish toned eye shadow with dark mascara for emphasized lashes. Additionally, her pouty lips are shimmering with salmon-colored lipstick.

Richards is sporting a gold braided necklace chain and hoop earrings with an extended portion that looks like tiny lampshades with beads. This jewelry set comes from Bella Thorne’s collection called Thorne Dynasty.

The reality show icon captioned the picture with three black hearts to complete the social media blessing.

Bella Thorne is not the only celebrity with a product she launched.

While Thorne is in the jewelry industry, Denise Richards launched her own line of beauty products.

And this skin care routine comes with a special ingredient.

Denise Richards launches hemp-based skincare products

In November 2019, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced her new self-care products called CBMe Beauty.

The “CB” portion of the name refers to the CBD utilized in creating her skincare offerings.

Announcing on Instagram, she writes, “I’m very excited about my new venture… 2 yrs ago what started out talking with friends over dinner about my passion for skincare & wanting to do my own line turned into us making it happen.”

The products are said to use hemp seeds which contain fatty acids that keep the pores in one’s skin from clogging. Thus, resulting in a more hydrating routine and preventing dry skin.

Besides being an entrepreneur, Richards has plenty of film and television work in the pipeline. Specifically, two television projects called Second Chances and Paper Empire.