Demi Rose took fans with her to visit a beautiful garden. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Demi Rose once again wowed her fans and followers with a sizzling snap she shared of herself in an outdoor location.

The 27-year-old model donned an entirely sheer pink outfit to enjoy some time in a natural setting with beautiful foliage around her as she seemed to have stepped into the entrance of a gorgeous garden.

Rose posed sideways in the shot, reaching up towards green leaves hanging in front of her and giving a view of her side and back as she averted her gaze from the camera.

Her curve-hugging attire was in the spotlight, with what appeared like a bodysuit connected to a dress showing some of her midsection just above her hips.

Rose had her reddish brown hair styled in a large eye-catching bun on the top of her head, with long locks also flowing down to the back of her thigh.

“Secret garden & chill 🍓🍃,” Demi wrote in her playful caption, bringing plenty of double taps and feedback.

As of this report, her latest share had collected over 114,000 likes in admiration of her sheer outfit and garden setting.

Rose tagged her location as Glastonbury and also credited Linda Ha for the gorgeous hairstyle she revealed in her latest image.

Fans react to Demi Rose’s ‘secret garden’ pic

With 19.8 million followers on the Gram, Rose’s captivating photos and videos garner much attention. The latest was no different, with 1,100-plus comments on the post as of this writing.

“Beautiful Princesa,” one fan reacted, including flame emojis with the comment, while another said, “Always the best scenario of beauty in every single take.”

Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Some fans commented by leaving fun emojis, including flowers, trees, ferns, and hearts, or remarked about Rose’s “Stunning figure.”

Additional commenters praised the “Gorgeous garden” and Rose’s “beautiful hair” in reacting to her latest photo share.

Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose uses intense workouts to stay fit

Rose keeps herself in fantastic shape, thanks to spending time at the gym and likely being consistent with her diet. Several years ago, UK’s The Sun gave some insight into what Rose does in the gym.

One 2018 workout included her pushing a weighted sled across a section of the gym’s floor and doing squats, both of which help develop the glute muscles.

Rose also hopped on a treadmill to get some cardio into her routine, as The Sun revealed images of her jogging or running.

Another video popped up on a YouTube channel within the past few years and shows the model engaging in a “Booty Workout” featuring various floor exercises focused on the glutes.

Among the exercises are hip thrusts with a barbell, leg raises using an exercise band, and lunges with a weight in hand.

While these particular sessions were ones she performed several years ago, Rose most likely engages in many of these exercises to keep her fantastic figure. The stunning model continues to look fabulous in an array of dazzling outfits on her social media.