Demi Rose welcomes summer in hoop bikini

Demi Rose smiling close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose knows to ask whether it’s summer rather than confirming it – she is British, after all. The model, 27, is fresh from another curve-flaunting Instagram showoff bringing in another tiny bikini, and this one was especially revealing.

Posting for her 19 million Instagram followers last weekend, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador sizzled while chilling outdoors and in a hoop bikini, showing off her sensational figure and thrilling her army of fans.

Demi Rose wows in tiny bikini for summer

Lying back on a striped lounger and amid greenery, Demi wowed in an open-chested and barely-there green bikini. The high-waisted two-piece boasted a cupped finish highlighting the star’s famous cleavage, with the skimpy bottoms boasting a cut-out down-there panel, plus two hoop clasps.

Proving her knack for steering away from vulgarity despite showing a lot of skin, Demi posed showing off her lighter-than-usual blonde locks, plus a full face of makeup complete with thick lashes and defined brows.

She posed gazing to the side while lying down in her first photo, then returning for a bit of a waist check situation as she drew attention to her 24-inch waist.

“Summer is that you?!” the caption read, with Demi tagging herself in Palm Springs, CA.

Fans left over 300,000 likes in just four hours.

Posts from Palm Springs have been flying in fast as Demi shares her 2022 Coachella experience. This is the first time Demi has attended the California-held music event, one this year welcoming stars from Justin and Hailey Bieber to Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Demi’s 2022 travels have also included her St. Lucia Caribbean trip, plus a snowy break in Courchevel, France.

Demi Rose ‘blown away’ by popularity

Rose herself moved from the U.K. to Ibiza, Spain back in 2020, this following a miserable London lockdown. Opening up to ES after the move, the ex to rapper Tyga revealed it was the “best decision” she ever made. The feature also saw the model touch on her fame as she stated: “When I was younger I always dreamed of being the girl that everyone admired but instead I got bullied. So, the popularity now just absolutely blows me away. I honestly can’t believe it.”

In 2020, Demi was cherry-picked by affordable clothing label Pretty Little Thing via an ambassador status. She now boasts two edits with the label also fronted by model Jordyn Woods and rapper Doja Cat.