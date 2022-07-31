Demi Rose unzips swimsuit for helicopter ride

Demi Rose poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is proving that a swimsuit can be worn high above the ocean and not just in it.

The British model last week filled her Instagram Stories with exciting adventures as she visits Greece, sharing everything from her fresh-cooked meals to her figure, even including a helicopter ride.

Posting for her 19.9 million followers, the 27-year-old sizzled in one story as she highlighted her assets, going bravely unzipped in a sporty red swimsuit and sharing views from high above Mediterranean waters.

The story showed Demi in selfie mode and having the time of her life as the helicopter overlooked picturesque Mykonos islands and seas. The Pretty Little Thing ambassador stunned in her black-piped swimsuit as she went unzipped, also wearing protective headphones with a mic and her brown hair scraped back into a ponytail.

Toying with her hair as she also peeped a Dior tote, Demi added in boots and edgy fishnets, making it a winner look from head to toe.

Fans eventually saw the model landing, also getting a full-length shot of her in her heeled boots and once she’d exited the aircraft.

Demi’s Instagram has been experiencing unusual activity this month – or rather, lack of it. The beauty hasn’t posted since July 1, although her stories have offered plenty, this as she continues to shout out Kardashian-adored label Dior amid her travels.

Demi Rose says ‘amazing life’ rivals the Kardashians

Demi definitely has something in common with the Kardashian family. She boasts the same, 24-inch waist as mogul Kim Kardashian and she’s definitely up there on the curve front.

“I have an amazing life traveling the world and showing off curves to rival the Kardashians. I love the best parties, yachts and fast cars — but deep down I’m just a kid from Sutton Coldfield who got lucky,” Rose has stated.

Demi Rose outlines diet behind figure

Demi is an eating disorder survivor who now eats healthy and feeds her body what it needs.

“I don’t really have much carbs, basically nuts, nuts, nuts. For breakfast it’s usually eggs, lunch it has to be something light like a chicken or prawn salad with a superfood,” the told The Sun, adding:

“For dinner I like protein, like fish with vegetables or sushi. Then more nuts. My guilty pleasure is chocolate nuts or salted nuts!” Demi’s Instagram stories regularly show her love of sushi and fresh-picked produce.