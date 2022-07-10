Demi Rose unzipped for weekend workout

Demi Rose poses close-up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is keeping in shape with a morning weekend workout she shared with her 19 million+ social media followers.

The British model, 27, is known for her hourglass curves, but she also has muscles, as Demi recently proved.

Demi Rose goes unzipped in tight weekend workout look

Posting to her stories and in selfie mode, Demi showcased her fierce figure in an unusual and wetsuit-like look.

The Pretty Little Thing ambassador angled her hips as she modeled an all-in-one and sheer panel bodysuit, one clinging to her every curve and with a very unzipped finish at the chest.

Flaunting her assets as she hid her face, Demi showed off the black, pink, and yellow one-piece that almost afforded a swimsuit feel.

“Everyday a morning workout with my PT,” the Brit captioned her video.

When it comes to diet and exercise, Demi is an open book. The eating disorder survivor takes her fitness seriously despite regularly being on the move amid her globe-trotting travels.

“I had a curvy figure at 16 and wanted to lose a load of weight so I went through a period of getting so skinny and putting myself on a strict diet. I was so unhappy,” Demi told Daily Mail, adding that she once “hated” her shape. Rigid dieting followed, with Demi adding: “One day I woke up and realized I had to get better for myself. I started going to the gym, eating normally, and now I’m so confident with my body.”

Demi Rose squeezes in workouts when she can

The ex to rapper Tyga further revealed: “I try to keep as healthy as I can. With traveling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine. Everyone says I’m the healthiest person I know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter.” Rose also keeps her pert booty in shape via non-surgical, anti-cellulite treatments – she hits up the Shane Cooper clinic in London, U.K. when she can.

Demi continues to make headlines for her sizzling swimwear and lingerie updates, but there’s more to her social media shares now that she fronts clothing brand Pretty Little Thing.

In October 2020, the star ditched rival brand Fashion Nova, becoming an ambassador with Pretty Little Thing. She’s since released two edits with the affordable clothing brand.