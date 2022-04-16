Demi Rose unbuttoned in private jet show-off

Demi Rose poses for a close up selfie. Pic credit: @DemiRose/Instagram

Demi Rose is upping the ante in an unbuttoned top as she cruises skies at 30,000 feet. The British model has been making headlines for improving her glam game via a slew of designer Dior looks as of late, with her Friday Instagram share continuing the French brand theme.

Demi posted for her 19 million+ Instagram followers and from a private jet, pulling off a bit of a Kim Kardashian vibe as she showed off a monogrammed Dior look amid her luxurious in-flight surroundings.

Demi Rose wows in private jet snaps

Demi has now topped 175,000 likes for showing her killer curves in an all-matching look, featuring full denim and a flat cap finish.

She rocked stylish looks as she flaunted her cleavage in a very open and unbuttoned denim jacket bearing the Dior monogram. Demi rocked a just-about-visible bra top beneath her outerwear, also donning a chic and Parisian-vibe cap.

The Pretty Little Thing ambassador also showed off tiny Dior shorts with a swipe right, where she toyed with her blonde locks and posed with closed eyes, once again showing off the jet’s plush leather seating.

Demi closed her post with a humorous shot: “REMOVE BEFORE FLIGHT” was written on the tag of her hat. She also used the same phrase for her caption.

Demi has not clarified why Dior is all over her Instagram this month. The former Fashion Nova face has no known deal with the brand, although she has been climbing the ranks at PLT via her 2020-commenced ambassador status. She’s since released two edits with the affordable clothing label, one also fronted by stars including Doja Cat, Jordyn Woods, and Larsa Pippen.

Demi Rose pushes on with Pretty Little Thing

Demi last year launched her second PLT edit, stating: “Everyone deserves to feel empowered, and this collection gives everyone a chance to express that through vibrant elegant pieces so we can all present ourselves to the world as our highest selves. This collection is a form of self-expression, it’s full of sexy bold pieces to wear with confidence. People will stare. Make it worth their while.”

Demi yesterday tagged herself in L.A. She’s made travel headlines this year for vacations in both St. Lucia and Courchevel, France. In 2020, Demi quit the U.K. for a new life in Ibiza, Spain, telling ES: “I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made. I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice and it is a perfect backdrop for my modeling work.”