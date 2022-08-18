Demi Rose poses close-up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose looks like a total bombshell as she shows off her figure and enjoys the beach while topless.

The British beauty was back on shores in a recent Instagram share, one posted in the wake of her summer Greece travels and, of course, showing off her signature hourglass curves.

The 27-year-old’s mid-week share showed her arching her back while enjoying a sandy shore, also going for a revealing look as she rocked only a skimpy pair of bikini bottoms, plus barely-there pasties.

Glamming up with a massive straw hat covering her face, Demi sizzled as she showcased her silhouette while striking a leggy pose in front of lapping waves. Fans saw her in high-cut dark swim bottoms, sending love via her heart-shaped hat.

Demi is now back in her Ibiza, Spain base, but she tagged herself in Mykonos, Greece, as she spent much of July and August traveling, also hitting up the Greek city of Athens.

In a caption, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador wrote, “Life’s a beach.”

Fans have left over 128,000 likes. Demi’s fans are likely continuously watching that follower count as the model is 100,000 followers away from hitting the 20 million mark, and she’s known for marking major follower milestones with a bit of a celebration.

Demi Rose’s career is on the up

In 2020, Demi made headlines for ditching her Fashion Nova gig and landing herself an ambassador role with the fashion brand’s biggest rival, Pretty Little Thing. Seemingly enjoying the step up, the star has released two PLT edits. PLT is also known for collaborations with model Jordyn Woods and rapper Doja Cat.

Demi’s attitudes seem to fit with brands looking to raise body positivity and acceptance awareness.

“If you’re not going to love yourself, who is” ❤ @demirose,” the brand quoted Demi while introducing a 2020 podcast appearance from her.

“We get to know @demirose exclusively in her first ever spoken interview for the PLT: Behind Closed Doors Podcast and we’re OBSESSED 😍💕 Listen to the full episode here https://spoti.fi/392W0Hj or on a streaming service of your choice,” PLT added.

Demi Rose reveals ‘secret’ to flawless figure

Demi has suffered from an eating disorder, and it took hard work to recover her health.

Speaking to The Sun as she discussed her shape, the star revealed her secret to be, “Genes, a hell of a lot of hard work and dedication in the gym and a good well balanced nutritious diet.”