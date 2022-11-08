Demi Rose looked amazing in recent photos. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Demi Rose is a model who has racked up millions of fans on social media, and now she has shared yet another stunning post with followers.

The 27-year-old British star looked amazing as she posed in a sheer black ensemble.

With ruffled detail on the shoulder straps, the garment had a plunging neckline with jeweled detail.

The piece was also in a minidress style, which showed off Demi’s toned legs.

The model wore her long red hair pinned back off her face and wore it in curls across one shoulder.

In the carousel of photos, Demi also posed for a selfie with a polaroid camera, which showed off her pretty, neutral makeup.

“Take a picture, it lasts longer,” she sassily captioned the pictures.

Demi Rose transformsintos Jessica Rabbit for Halloween

The post comes after Demi stunned over Halloween in two amazing costumes.

Firstly, Demi transformed herself into cartoon character Jessica Rabbit.

Wearing a strapless, red-sequined gown, Demi again showcased her amazing legs in the number, which was split to her thigh.

On her arms, she wore pink gloves which reached her elbow, and layered a huge diamond ring over the top of one.

Demi added a pair of gold pointed heels and curled her red hair. She completed the look with red lipstick to match her dress and copied the animation’s signature lilac eyeshadow.

“You don’t know how hard it is being a woman looking the way I do ~ Jessica Rose Rabbit,” she told her 19.8 million Instagram followers.

Demi’s second look saw her wow as Catwoman.

The social media star looked incredible in a black catsuit for the occasion, which was covered in tiny black spikes.

With a high neckline and long sleeves, the garment cinched in at Demi’s waist with a corset-style top, accentuating her curves.

Adding matching gloves to her outfit, Demi wore a pair of black heels to add height to her long legs.

No superhero costume would be complete without a mask, and Demi opted for a full headpiece covered in the same spike details and which had cute cat ears at the top. It stretched across the bridge of her nose, which showed off the winged liner she had expertly placed on her eyes.

To complete the look, Demi wore her hair in a long plait, which she tossed across one shoulder.

Demi Rose reveals her beauty regime

Although she is a natural beauty, Demi has previously opened up about how she keeps her skin looking so fresh.

“Always take your makeup off before bed and always go for a more natural alternative when picking a cleanser. Drink lots of water too!” she previously revealed in an interview. “I did beauty therapy for 3 years in college before I got into modeling so I always know what my skin needs. “

Demi added, “I always like to cleanse my face with a natural oil cleanser and with hot water and a flannel. I love a good face mask too, and my favorite is Skin 111’s rose gold mask.”