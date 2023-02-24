Demi Rose looked stunning in throwback photos from her trip to Egypt.

The Instagram star looked chic in a white maxi shirt that featured a thigh-high split.

She added a sheer lace top and accessorized the look with numerous bead necklaces.

The beauty shared three photos in an Instagram post with her nearly 20 million followers.

Demi had her long brunette hair styled straight with a middle part as she gazed into the camera.

In the second photo, she posed with her eyes closed as she sat down and crossed her toned legs for a pose.

The model struck another daring pose in the final photo as she looked up to the ceiling.

Demi sent a sweet message to her Instagram followers, writing, “May life bless you. You are worthy of it all.”

In her most recent IG post, she gave a glimpse of the picturesque morning in Egypt with a series of photos.

She also shared photos from her trip to the North African nation last month. In one of the photos, Demi wore a stunning outfit and posed in the Temple of Horus in Edfu, Egypt.

Demi Rose’s hardcore workout routine revealed

Demi Rose puts a lot of effort in at the gym for her toned physique.

In a previous Instagram post seen by The Sun, she showed her full-body workout. In activewear, she performed box jumps, the push sled, and ran on a treadmill.

She said in the post, “After an hour session finished off with a 10-minute circuit.” She used a mixture of weightlifting and bodyweight exercises, such as squats.

In an interview with The Sun, she gave more details about her eating habits and her workout routine.

The British model told the publication she adheres to a low-carb diet and sticks to nuts when snacking.

“If I’m in Birmingham I try to go to the gym three to four times a week. I don’t really have much carbs, basically nuts, nuts, nuts. For breakfast it’s usually eggs, lunch it has to be something light like a chicken or prawn salad with a superfood,” she said.

She continued, “For dinner, I like protein, like fish with vegetables or sushi. Then more nuts. My guilty pleasure is chocolate nuts or salted nuts!”

Demi Rose stuns in a Christion Dior bodysuit

Demi showed her amazing curves in a Christian Dior bodysuit in a series of photos in an Instagram post.

In the caption, she wrote, “Snow angel 👼🏼” as she posed in the French Alps ski resort, Courchevel.

The leopard-print Christian Dior bodysuit fit the Instagram sensation perfectly, and she received over 298,000 likes on the IG post.