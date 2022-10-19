Demi Rose is wearing one of the tiniest bikinis ever. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose knows exactly how to keep her fans engaged and she’s doing just that by modeling possibly one of the smallest bikinis she’s ever worn.

The Birmingham native has curves for days and she’s known for dropping some seriously racy photos, so it’s not really surprising to see her newest share, but it is exciting!

On Monday, Demi sent hearts racing and proved just how great she looks in orange all at the same time. The 27-year-old social media influencer shared two photos with her 19.9 million Instagram followers where she looked absolutely stunning, as usual.

Demi wore a tiny bikini – and when we say tiny, we mean that it was literally one move away from becoming a wardrobe malfunction.

The color was a burnt orange and the bikini top cups looked to be made of a silky material that, despite being very small, was kind of flowy and bunched up.

The style of Demi’s bikini bottoms were similarly puckered and just as small, covering just a slice of her abdomen and riding high up on her curvy hips. Demi covered the ultra-racy bikini with a matching robe that she left open in the front, showing off her enviable figure with fans.

The first photo featured her standing in front of a giant mirror while enjoying her St. Lucia trip earlier this year. The second photo had Demi standing back against a railing with the gorgeous ocean and mountainous landscape in the distance behind her.

Demi Rose has been sharing throwbacks from St. Lucia

This isn’t the first set of bikini photos that Demi Rose has shared from her St. Lucia trip. In fact, it’s not even the first orange bikini as that seems to be a perfect color for her.

In another recent photo share, the world traveler shared another very skimpy bikini with her fans. This time around, instead of having tiny cups that barely held her in place, it featured sheer cups with perfectly placed flowers to keep things a bit less racy.

In those photos, Demi enjoyed her time on a boat, taking the wheel while sitting back to show off the amazing scenery, as well as a St. Lucia flag that was waving from the back of the boat.

In another picture of Demi in that risque bikini, she enjoyed a glass of champagne as the sun set in the distance.

Demi Rose recently went red and we can’t wait to see more of it

Over the summer, Demi Rose shared many photos of herself as she rocked a gorgeous brunette with golden blonde highlights look. However, as of now, she has entered her red era.

Demi recently shared photos of herself at the salon as she got her hair colored a brand new hue.

Then, soon after, she updated again while posing topless to show off her new red locks, which are perfect for the fall season.