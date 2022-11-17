Demi Rose poses for a lovely close-up selfie. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

When it comes to being a social butterfly, Demi Rose is an Instagram model who has that unlocked.

A ton of the content she posts on social media features her by her lonesome, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have a solid group of friends to spend time with.

The stunning brunette bombshell recently shared a picture of herself spending time with one of her blonde besties. They both looked absolutely ravishing.

The way they smiled at each other in the image made it seem like they were having the time of their lives while spending a splendid night out on the town.

One of the details that stood out the most from the shot is the outfit Demi was wearing while she was socially enjoying herself.

The model recently shared a photo thread wearing a pair of teal-colored wings that made her look beyond angelic as well.

Demi Rose stuns in a spiderweb top

While Demi was spending time with her friend Anna Celia Paul, she wore a sheer top that had nothing more than a sparkling spiderweb design.

The spiderwebs over her chest were bright silver to match the trim sewn in around her neckline. She seemingly tucked the sheer spiderweb top into a pair of high-waisted black pants or a high-waisted black skirt.

Demi Rose smiles at her blonde friend in a picture. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi accessorized with a large ring on her finger that had a dazzling jewel sitting on top of it. She arched her neck back and smiled at her friend adding a caption that said, “Love you @annaceliapaul.”

Anna smiled right back at Demi wearing a low-cut red top with a zipper and stiff collar. She rocked a few accessories of her own including a gold necklace and a pair of black earrings.

Demi Rose looks like an angel for her Santo Wings partnership

Demi is currently partnered with Santo Wings, a company that decked her out in teal-colored angel wings with elegant feathers. She wore the angel wings on her back by looping them over her shoulders.

Demi also rocked some gorgeous lingerie to create an even more beautiful result. The lingerie was covered in dripping jewels and gems that sparkled in the light.

The lingerie was designed with many intricate chains crossing over around her rib cage, waist, and hips. She accessorized with a ring around one finger but skipped out on other jewelry such as necklaces and bracelets. She wore her long dark hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail to go along with her flawless makeup.