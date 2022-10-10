Demi Rose stuns in skintight dress to show off incredible view

Demi Rose rocks a gorgeous sheer dress as she shows the view from Ibiza. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose showed off more than one magnificent view in her latest social media share.

The model posted on her Instagram, where she has 19.9 million followers and growing.

Her latest shot saw her arching her back on a wooden boat with ocean waters and a cliff in the background.

She shared more than just her looks as she offered a piece of advice in the caption.

Demi added a geotag of Ibiza, Spain, letting fans know the location of the scenic picture.

Demi went semi-sheer for the photo in a red dress with glittery embellishments. The red dress had an off-the-shoulder look, leaving a clean neckline. The garment fit like a glove and had long sleeves that started at her bicep.

Demi Rose is gorgeous in a curve-hugging dress

Demi crossed her legs and threw her head back in the rustic boat. Her long dark locks cascaded past her waist and touched the water outside of the boat.

She pointed her toes as she extended her legs off the boat and over the water. The sun graced Demi’s skin, adding a beautiful glow to the photo.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Demi rocked large sunglasses, adding an extra layer of protection as she tilted her head up and looked at the sky.

The sun peeked through the fluffy clouds, with tiny pieces of blue sky visible.

Behind Demi, there was a jagged cliff with green life thriving at the top levels.

She kept the accessories simple, with a gold ring on her middle finger and a nude-colored manicure.

Her caption read, “Friendly reminder: you don’t need to do what everyone else is doing.”

Demi Rose discusses tough upbringing

Demi spent a fair amount of her childhood at the receiving end of cruel bullying.

It may be difficult to imagine that someone with gorgeous looks, such as Demi, would receive hate from peers.

The 27-year-old revealed in an interview with Radio 1 Newsbeat via BBC that she suffered as a child and did not have a ton of friends.

Demi shared, “I always wanted to get into modeling and when I eventually got there I classed it as a blessing because I grew up being bullied and didn’t have many friends at all.”

Demi also explained that her struggles made her a stronger person, and that she liked offering advice to her fans.