British model Demi Rose shared yet another stunning set of pictures from her latest trip to Egypt.

The brunette beauty has been sharing photos on her social media throughout her journey, and fans have loved tagging along for the adventure.

While she’s been soaking up the stunning views and all the culture surrounding her, Demi has also used the trip to embrace the Egypt vibes for her content.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Demi shared an Egyptian-themed carousel post that featured her in a gold minidress and a perfect, raven-colored wig with shimmering thread placed throughout.

Although Demi is still in Egypt, for her most recent social media share, she opted to move away from the Egypt-inspired look and switched it up for a full glam outfit.

The ensemble featured a gorgeous sheer dress with a plunging neckline, and Demi styled her own hair this time.

Demi Rose dazzles in a sheer black dress

In the carousel post uploaded to Instagram, Demi posed while seated on the floor.

She gently braced herself against the peach-toned wall and used one arm to prop herself up.

Demi laid her other hand along her side and glared at the camera lens.

The 27-year-old went bold with her choice of dress. The halter number tied around the back of her neck and featured a plunging neckline that gathered just above her naval.

The sheer black fabric had an intricate silver metallic design and perfectly hugged Demi’s curves.

For her makeup, Demi kept the look simple, ensuring it didn’t distract attention from her dress.

She wore a soft brown cat-eye eyeshadow and light pink lipstick for her pout.

Demi’s hair was pinned up in an elegant updo at the crown of her head. Two whisps were pulled out of the look at Demi’s temples to frame her stunning face.

The second shot featured Demi standing in front of a dark and ornate bar with a cabinet filled with liquor.

“Vino?” she captioned the post.

Demi poses for photo shoot with photographer Perazna

Demi is clearly a natural in front of the camera, and some photographers, including Perazna, jump at the opportunity to shoot with her.

In another recent share to Instagram from early January, Demi shared pictures from a photo shoot with the photographer that managed to capture both Demi’s sultry and soft side.

The gorgeous snaps included Demi in long lace lingerie, her hair curled and cascading down her back.

In another photo shoot with the same photographer, Demi posed for a throwback look to peak Hollywood glamor.

She donned a white satin minidress for this shoot and noted the pictures were angelic.

“Heaven called, they want you back,” she captioned the post.