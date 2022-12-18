Demi Rose poses up a storm for a sizzling selfie. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Internet sensation Demi Rose truly brought the heat in her latest jaw-dropping ensemble.

The 27-year-old looked sensational as she slipped into a sheer catsuit that showed off every inch of her model figure.

Demi is definitely not afraid to showcase her amazing physique and hourglass curves – much to the delight of her 19.8 million followers.

Whether it’s a stunning vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress or a simple but gorgeous bikini set, the British star often uploads sizzling snaps of her looks to her Instagram.

On Friday, Demi took to her socials to show off yet another amazing look.

In a series of selfies taken inside a castle, Demi exuded style while wearing a sheer black catsuit that favored her famous curves.

Demi Rose shows off model curves in sheer catsuit

As she posed up a storm for the camera, Demi made sure all eyes were on her famous figure.

Adding a touch of glamour to the look, her catsuit also featured a velvet panel bodysuit underneath as well as detailing around the legs.

Demi styled her red locks into a super tight and super long braid that fell past her shoulders.

The stunner let her outfit do all the talking as for makeup, she opted for just a smokey eye and simple natural blush.

Demi captioned the snap, “’Debating whether to leave the castle or not.”

Demi Rose reveals workout secrets

Demi’s barely-there posts have worked out well for the social media star who is now one of the UK’s sought-after models and influencers.

The captivating beauty has successfully bagged herself jobs for some of the high-end fashion magazines and brands all over the world.

As you’d expect, it takes Demi a lot of hard work and determination to maintain her amazing physique.

Speaking to Women’s Health, the Birmingham native spoke about her personal trainer Dean DeLandro, who has helped keep her in peak condition.

According to Demi, the PT “always creates the best training programs for me to reach my goals.”

She explained, “I train with Dean four times or more a week for one hour each time. We usually work on my glutes, abs, and conditioning my body sessions with some cardio.”

As for her diet, Demi said she’s “very aware” of what she eats on a day-to-day basis and “loves eating healthily.”

She also added how she avoids carbs and sugar whenever she can, and never eats bread or pasta.