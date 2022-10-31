Demi Rose has been casually rocking a bathrobe in a stunning location. Pic credit: ©ImageColeect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Social media influencer Demi Rose Mawby looked amazing as she munched on breakfast in a tropical setting while wearing a bathroom robe.

The 27-year-old model seemed relatively unphased by the changing of the seasons as she hung out in Costa Rica for another stunning volley of photographs.

As usual, Demi looked effortlessly fabulous as she posed in three snaps wearing a white bathroom robe that was barely covering her curvaceous figure.

The brunette beauty appeared to be sipping on a mug of coffee as she perused over a bountiful breakfast table packed full of toast, pastries, eggs, and many other scrumptious-looking foodstuffs.

Demi was sitting in front of a stunningly beautiful tropical scene with a luscious green landscape and a mountain in the background.

The three pics, posted to Instagram, showed the model in slightly different poses as she enjoyed her brekkie. Quite understandably, Demi captioned her post, “A little slice of Heaven.”

Demi has almost 20 million followers on her Instagram, and a lot of them adored this post. At the time of writing, these pics had racked up an impressive 297,000 likes.

Many fans called her “gorgeous” and left tons of fire and heart emojis. Below is just a small selection of the praise Demi received.

With a massive following like Demi, the social influencer has no problem with clothing brands looking for her to endorse their wares. And she gets to travel the world doing her amazing job.

Demi Rose rocks the mermaid look for La Perla lingerie

A couple of weeks ago, Demi posted a throwback to a photoshoot for La Perla lingerie in the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia. La Perla specializes in crafted lingerie and nightwear, and Demi looked fab as she lounged by the side of a pool in some gorgeous blue lingerie.

The outfit, coupled with the nearby pool, gave Demi the vibe of a mermaid sunning herself having just emerged from the deep.

She captioned this post, in part, referencing her everchanging hair color at that time, “Throwback to a Blonde moment in St Lucia.”

This post picked up over 200,000 likes.

Demi Rose channels her Greek goddess with YSL and Tom Ford

Demi was recently working on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean; she hooked up with both Yves Saint Laurent and designer Tom Ford to pose for some shots in Athens, Greece.

The model looked for all the world like an ancient Greek goddess as she posed in front of some columns in a black corset top with a long blue floral-patterned skirt with a massive slit up to her waist.

Demi got a little philosophical with this post and captioned it, “Your soul is what makes you attractive.”

This post clocked up more than 160,000 likes from her legion of fans.