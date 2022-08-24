Demi Rose stuns in latex bikini throwback

Demi Rose is showing off her curves in latex in a throwback bikini. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose spent some time reminiscing today as she shared some throwback pictures of previous photoshoots.

The 27-year-old model stunned her growing list of followers with the looks a second time around as she shouted out the photographer, Danny Desantos.

One of the photos was from 2019 about a month before Demi turned 25.

The photo was likely shared with millions of followers at the time as Demi gained popularity when she was only 18, but she likely has millions more followers to share the shots with now.

Only temporarily resharing the pictures on her Instagram Stories, Demi sported an array of outfits and stunning backgrounds to boot.

One such look was a sizzling latex bikini that she wore in front of a beautiful sunset, complete with lush scenery, shimmering water, and mountains in the back.

Demi Rose shows skin in liquid latex bikini

The gorgeous photo’s location is tagged as Sri Panwa, a luxury resort located in Wichit, Muang Phuket, Thailand.

The original post notes that the leather-like latex piece comes from latex designer Lady Lucie Latex.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The caption offers a motivational quote, reading, “She remembered who she was and then the game changed.”

Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

The daring latex look featured a bikini top that was joined together with large metal hoops and studs, as well as a built-in latex choker around the neck.

The bottoms were a bit simpler, going for a standard black latex look.

The caption may ring true to Demi, who has struggled with insecurity and body image over the years, and more recently, lost her parents within a short time of each other.

Demi Rose opens up on grief following parents’ deaths

Demi Rose’s father passed away in October 2018, and her mother passed only eight months later in June 2019. The star had a hard time with the grief of losing them both so close together but tried to help others going through similar feelings.

On the PrettyLittleThing podcast, Demi revealed that her father died from cancer and her mother had a heart attack when she was a teenager, and as a result, Demi cared for her mother for about seven years.

With her own grief, she wanted to let others know that it’s okay and important to have a good support system when going through those feelings.

“I think if I can inspire people by talking about grief, then you know, if they can relate to me and they can understand it a little bit, and I can help them, then that’s important to me.”

She added, “It’s just part of life’s plan and you’ve got to be strong about it. I couldn’t have prayed for better friends.”