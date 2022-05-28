Demi Rose stuns in island girl bikini

Demi Rose smiling close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is showing off her world-famous curves in a double weekend update as she thrills her 19 million+ Instagram followers. The model and social media sensation looked her usual flawless self in her Saturday share, posting with island vibes and glamming it up in a Louis Vuitton two-piece.

Ditching the Pretty Little Thing promos, the 27-year-old upper her designer game in the French brand, raking in over 100,000 likes in under two hours.

Demi Rose flaunts stunning bikini body by hot tub

Looking gorgeous as she flaunted her 24-inch waist and ample cleavage, Demi went super-cute with a smile as she sat by an outdoor hot tub and sun-drenched greenery.

Going skimpy and low-cut, Rose posed with one leg folded and barefoot, showing off her figure in a brown monogrammed bikini from Louis Vuitton – clearly, the iconic designer isn’t just for the Kardashians.

Demi wore her long locks semi swept-up and with a big blow-out finish, also sporting rosy cheeks and a glossy lip.

“Island life,” she wrote, tagging herself at her beloved Ibiza Magic Island.

While Demi has traveled extensively this year, hitting up the Caribbean, France, and Coachella, she is now back in Ibiza, Spain. The model quit her U.K. base in 2020 to start a new life in the Mediterranean, and she doesn’t regret her decision.

Demi Rose says Ibiza move was the ‘best decision’ she ever made

Opening up to ES in September 2020, Demi revealed:

“During lockdown I lived on my own in London and my mental health really did get the better of me. I had up and down days and with so much time on my hands I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things,” adding:

“I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made. I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice and it is a perfect backdrop for my modeling work.”

2020 marked Demi hitting 15 million Instagram followers. Stunning fans in a swimsuit snap, the ex to rapper Tyga wrote: “Heaven is a state of mind,” continuing, “15 million of you. I am amazed. I never would have thought when I began Instagram and started modelling at 18 to have such an amazing fan base like I do now. I appreciate and love you all so much. Thank you for all your support.”