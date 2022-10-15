Demi Rose wows in a very revealing bikini. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose Mawby loves to show off her amazing looks, and the latest bikini shot is absolutely stunning.

Just this week, the 27-year-old English model shared more snaps from her St. Lucia trip and to say they are jaw-dropping is an understatement.

The first of the two-picture set features Demi on a boat with one hand on the steering wheel while the St. Lucia flag flies behind her. With the wind in her hair, Demi smiles while sitting crossed-legged in a red and orange-hued bikini that features sheer panels with big red, orange, and yellow flowers to keep her just covered enough to avoid a censor.

Demi wore a matching sarong that opened at the top and swept to the side, leaving a trail of fabric behind her like a train. The look showed off all of Demi’s famous curves and her perfect tan.

The second picture of the set was even prettier as Demi, still wearing the risque bikini set, sat in the back of the boat with a sweet smile on her face and a glass of champagne in her hand.

The sunset on the water in the distance gave this already gorgeous photo a romantic vibe that thrilled Demi’s 19.9 million Instagram followers.

Demi Rose goes blue in St. Lucia

Demi Rose has shared several throwback photos of her St. Lucia trip lately, and we know the photos aren’t new due to her blonde hair color. The social media influencer is currently rocking a deep red, but that hasn’t stopped us from loving these looks.

Right before shocking us with a daring bikini photo, Demi took to Instagram to share another picture set from the same trip. This time around, she wore a busty blue dress.

With tank top-style straps, the bodice came down in a V that stopped in the middle of her abdomen and was held together with a strip of fabric that made its way around her rib cage under her breasts.

The dress was a short, bodycon style with fabric that stopped mid-thigh and went super sheer all the way down past her feet, showing off her shapely legs.

In both photos, Demi was sprawled out as she leaned back to show off the gorgeous dress, with the first being across a marble bench and the second showing off her large white bed.

Demi Rose shows off insane curves

Demi Rose is known for sharing curvy and often scantily clad snaps of herself. In fact, she’s made a business of it. But often, she also just shares her regular day-to-day photos like this particular “OOTD” or outfit of the day snap that you can see here.

Of course, she’s still showing quite a bit of skin in a recent Instagram Stories photo where she posed for a selfie in a waiting room. But it’s her waist that too center stage or, rather, how small her waist looks compared to the rest of her coke-bottle curves.

With Demi closing in on 20 million Instagram followers, it’s easy to see why. After all, she is quite a stunning woman.