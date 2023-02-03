Demi Rose continues to share her Egyptian adventures with fans and followers online.

The brunette beauty has continually kept her fans updated with all the fun sights, food, and culture that come with a trip overseas.

And her latest social media share is no exception.

Demi isn’t afraid to take fashion risks with her online content, and during her most recent trip to Egypt, she’s kept the majority of her outfits on theme with the country.

The raven-tressed wig made another appearance and provided the perfect contrast to Demi’s stunning gold minidress.

Demi Rose sparkles in gold minidress for Egyptian vacation

Taking to her Instagram, Demi shared a carousel post of pictures featuring a brand new, shining gold minidress.

In the post’s first picture, Demi stood at the bottom of an ornate set of marble stairs. The railings were also elaborate and led to a landing complete with a gorgeous window with multiple panes.

Demi placed one hand delicately on the banister of the staircase and held her gaze somewhere off-camera.

Her gold minidress was perfectly fitted to her curves. The high neckline and long sleeves contained the same details as the bodice of the dress.

The minidress also featured a tasteful slit up the side, and Demi paired the dress with a matching gold purse.

In the next picture, the camera shifted and faced Demi straight on. She held one hand out to the side while the other remained balanced on the railing.

The angle provided followers with a look at her goddess-like makeup and the blunt fringe bangs of the wig.

The third snap found Demi sitting on a massive, cushioned stool. She crossed one leg over the other while she leaned back and braced herself on both arms.

“The Demi-goddess era,” Demi cheekily captioned the post.

Demi models Dolce & Gabbana in shoot with Perazna

While Demi is soaking in all the culture of her latest trip to Egypt, the stunning model has struck a pose for many other photo ops and often dons high-end brands for the photo shoots.

Back in November, Demi slipped into a sultry and sheer number from Dolce & Gabbana as she posed for photographer Perazna.

In the stunning series of pictures, Demi took center stage as she stood in front of a neutral beige backdrop.

The spaghetti-strapped number fit her curves like a glove as she posed with a book in her hand.

Her dark locks were styled in loose waves that fell down her shoulders and included a wispy side part.

“Librarian girl,” she captioned the post.