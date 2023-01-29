Demi Rose shared another gorgeous set of photos from her most recent trip to Egypt.

The brunette beauty has been keeping her fans and followers updated as she continues to take in all the culture and scenery of the stunning country.

Along the way, Demi posted various pictures from her trip, including a Cleopatra-themed ensemble on a balcony, providing a stunning view of the city and waters below her.

Other photoshoots from her travels have included glamorous looks while posing within the ruins of multiple settings and donning elaborate gold, form-fitting attire.

In her most recent social media share, Demi sported yet another inspired look while in Egypt.

This time, the 27-year-old wore a more muted and sultry look as she soaked up the early morning sun rays.

Demi Rose stuns in shimmering gold metallic dress for ‘morning light’ while traveling Egypt

Over on her Instagram, Demi’s latest upload had her looking like an Egyptian goddess as she posed in the early hours to take advantage of the flattering morning sunlight.

The first shot from the carousel post featured a full-length look at Demi’s form-fitting, sheer gold dress.

The elaborate dress included long sleeves and a high neckline that ended just below Demi’s jawline.

She posed with her face slightly tilted back and supported one arm atop the crown of her head as her fingers delicately touched the side of her face.

Her other hand was placed softly at the curve of her hip, elongating her curves.

Demi’s hair was a special moment all its own. Her dark tresses were slicked back into a low ponytail away from her face. Gold threads were woven into her hair as the braided look wound its way around her shoulder and down the line of her body, ending at her knees.

The following images showed Demi posing at different angles and the morning light perfectly highlighting her stunning features.

On the final slide of the post, Demi shared a video clip from the same setting as she made slight adjustments to her poses to ensure she hit the right shots.

“Morning light,” she captioned the post.

Demi Rose poses for portraits with photographer Gregorio Campos

While Demi is currently enjoying her time overseas, she also recently sat down for a more toned-down set of portraits shot by photographer Gregorio Campos.

The glamorous shots were shared in black and white back in December 2022.

In one particular share, Demi posed with her arms crossed under her chest while sporting a thin-strapped polka dot top.

Her hair was styled half up and half down, with curtain fringe framing her porcelain face. The remainder of the loose curls danced down her shoulders and behind her back.

Demi kept her makeup more demur as well, opting for a simple winged eyeliner look and light lip combination.

She kept the post’s caption simple, writing, “Portraits 🖤.”