Demi Rose posed up a storm as she paid homage to Jessica Rabbit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Demi Rose sent temperatures soaring yet again as she channeled her inner Jessica Rabbit for a sizzling snap.

The 27-year-old model smoldered down the lens as she lounged in bed wearing a plunging top and rocking fiery red hair.

Social media sensation Demi regularly shows off her famous curves in barely-there ensembles.

Whether it’s busty and skintight dresses or sheer bodysuits – the British beauty can pull off any kind of look much to the delight of her 19.8 million fans.

Demi, who previously dated Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga, shared a series of sizzling snaps to her Instagram yesterday of her transforming into Jessica Rabbit for Halloween.

Posing in bed, Demi slipped into a low-cut black zip-up top that showed off plenty of her chest.

Demi Rose shows off skin in plunging top

Her iconic fiery red locks were styled in neat waves and cascaded around her sun-kissed shoulders as she reclined in bed.

Demi’s makeup was just as fierce as her hair, with the model opting for bright purple eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a classic red on her famous plump pout.

She captioned the post: “Character activated.”

Demi Rose’s collaboration with Pretty Little Thing

In 2020 Demi was announced as the fashion brand Pretty Little Thing’s latest global ambassador.

The influencer confirmed the news on Instagram as she wrote: ‘I’m so excited to announce I am the newest Brand Ambassador for @prettylittlething.

“We’ve got so many exciting projects coming up for you guys over the next year and I can’t wait to show you all. Stay tuned.”

Demi Rose opens up on her mental health

Despite her enviable jet-setting lifestyle, Demi revealed in 2020 that she has struggled with her mental health after losing both of her parents.

Demi lost her father Barrie Mawby at the end of 2018, with tragedy striking again soon after when her mother Christine passed away in June 2019.

In September, she emotionally discussed how she copes with her ongoing grief on Sky News with Kay Burley, in a bid to raise mental health awareness on World Suicide Prevention Day.

Demi Rose tells @KayBurley of the heartbreak of losing both her parents in close succession at age 24.



The model is sharing her story of coping with grief to raise awareness of #mentalhealth illnesses.#KayBurley: https://t.co/iOm40vn1kt pic.twitter.com/e9LbboDqZT — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 10, 2020

She said, “Well, my mother, when I was 17, she had a heart attack which caused a stroke and it left her disabled.

“Then in 2018, my dad passed away from cancer, then my mum, after being sick for so long, she passed away from a stomach infection. So it was really hard.”

Demi Rose reveals secrets of keeping her incredible figure in shape

How Demi keeps her body in such great shape is the question on everyone’s lips, and she previously revealed the answer as she spoke to The Sun.

When asked the secret to her trim waist and voluptuous curves, she replied, “genes, a hell of a lot of hard work and dedication in the gym and a good well balanced nutritious diet.”