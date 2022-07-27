Demi Rose stuns in corset with nothing below

Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is flaunting her famous curves in a poolside showoff.

The 27-year-old model and social media sensation opted out of a bikini as she chilled by a pool on Monday, instead showing off her hourglass figure in a tight corset look and with nothing down below.

Posting for her 19.9 million Instagram followers and via her stories, the British sensation stunned as she snapped a selfie from a deck and by the water, going low-key with her vibe but definitely upping the ante with her outfit.

Fans saw the Pretty Little Thing ambassador posing with one arm across her forehead as she rocked a plunging and strapless corset in pale yellow – the figure-hugging top also came with feminine flourishes via cute blue bows.

Going pantless and possibly without any underwear on, Demi thrilled her army of fans with her curvy figure, also stunning the camera with her delicate facial features – fans saw her with catwing eyeliner, matte foundation, plus a rosy red lip.

A statement choker added ritzy flourishes as Demi added mystery – no geotag or caption were offered.

Demi has been on the move with footage on her stories showing private jet travel and plenty of Dior – while the star is signed to affordable apparel label PLT, she may have a partnership with the French luxury designer in the works. Months of Dior shout-outs on her Instagram have surpassed the usual (and occasional) designer mention on her social media.

Demi Rose opens up on OnlyFans

Demi is also earning cash via content on adult platform OnlyFans, joining faces including model Jordyn Woods and rapper Cardi B.

“There’s always been a stigma in the UK. I was always cautious about joining, but I’ve been watching more creators and artists joining and I was like, ‘OK wow it’s becoming more accepted,'” Demi told the Dirty Mother Pukka podcast.

The curvy beauty continued: “I’m finally taking more creative control and being artistic, I’m finding my shoots fun and they [the subscribers] are happy with what I’m putting on there.”

Demi Rose went online to escape bullies

Demi’s early days on MySpace came as she escaped the torments of high school bullying. “I always wanted to get into modeling and when I eventually got there I classed it as a blessing because I grew up being bullied and didn’t have many friends at all,” the brunette revealed.

Demi is now a celebrity in her own right. Alongside her ambassador status with Pretty Little Thing, she’s also released two edits with the rival to Fashion Nova.