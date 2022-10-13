Demi Rose stuns in busty blue dress to lounge in bed

Demi Rose wows in a busty blue outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Demi Rose Mawby is showing off yet another gorgeous look that will wow her fans.

The social media influencer recently shared a new set of photos proving just how amazing she looks in blue, and it’s safe to say that’s her color!

The first photo in the two-picture set shows Demi sprawled out on a cement bench while looking down seductively. The blue dress is very busty as the top plunges below her sternum into a v-shape that is held in place by a ribbonlike material that runs horizontal, forming a high-waisted belt of sorts.

The dress itself is rather short, with the material ending at the top of her thighs and a sheer blue material taking over and running full length, covering her feet in sort of a mermaid tail.

The second photo is even steamier, featuring Demi on a gorgeous four-poster bed while still wearing the same dress. She seems lost in thought, looking off into the distance rather than into the camera.

She captioned the photo, “Throwback to a Blonde moment in St Lucia I actually have quite a few photos that I hadn’t posted from this trip… Want to see more?:

Demi Rose shares just how tiny her waist is

In another recent post, Demi Rose shared a photo from inside a waiting room to show off her “OOTD,” or outfit of the day, and it was a stunner.

In the mirror selfie, Demi wowed in a very busty black top that buttoned down and curved in at the sides, making her waistline look almost non-existent.

She paired that with a belted black miniskirt that showed off just how hard she’s been working on her tan. Demi covered her arms with a black and red jacket and accessorized with several rings.

Demi Rose visits some incredible places

There’s no denying that Demi Rose is a beautiful woman with an amazing life. She is British but moved to Ibiza, Spain, to escape sadness after the coronavirus pandemic caused businesses to close down for months to stop the spread of the virus.

“During lockdown I lived on my own in London and my mental health really did get the better of me. I had up and down days, and with so much time on my hands I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things,” Demi told the Evening Standard.

She added, “I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made. I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice and it is a perfect backdrop for my modeling work.”

Demi’s spirits seem to be lifted now because she’s been busy traveling all over Europe and enjoying sights that many will never see in their lifetime.

One of those included a trip to Santorini, Greece, where she enjoyed gorgeous views and an incredible outdoor wading pool. While there, Demi soaked in the pool while wearing an elaborate sheer outfit covered in beads.