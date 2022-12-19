Demi Rose is gorgeous in black lace. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Demi Rose was radiant in lace for a beautiful photoshoot in London.

She sported a lacy black bra with a plunging neckline, which allowed the camera to capture her incredible physique.

Demi wore a black coat over the bra featuring leather and fur. It nicely complemented the star’s figure while keeping her cozy and warm.

The model accessorized with a black choker necklace, including a rectangular gold pendant in the front.

Demi styled her red-dyed hair in a high bun with just a few strands hanging free in the front for an elegant and sophisticated look. Her makeup was beautiful, with long lashes, rosy cheeks, and pink lips.

The social media celebrity posted the incredible look to Instagram on Sunday with the caption, “Dark feminine era?” The post earned over 50,000 likes in under eight hours.

Demi Rose models for Santorini angel wings photography

Demi is an accomplished model and made strides by modeling for Santorini angel wings photography.

The model wore a tiny bikini with shiny gold embellishments, but the bright blue wings that feathered behind her were the most spectacular of all. The wings towered high in the air and looked absolutely magnificent.

Santorini angel wings photography is a unique experience in which beautiful models like Demi wear these impressive wings.

Demi included in her caption, “Someone somewhere is searching for you in every person they meet.”

The post earned over 290,000 likes and well over 2,000 comments.

Demi Rose strikes a pose at a telephone booth

Demi Rose looks incredible in just about anything she wears and anywhere she goes. She recently posed in front of a telephone booth in London and was completely stunning in the process.

The star wore a bright yellow top with a plunging neckline showing her incredible figure and curves in the process. Demi paired the top with a tiny plaid-checkered skirt over fishnet tights.

Her hair was dyed the same color as her skirt and was tied up adorably on either side of her head with black ribbons. She posed with her knees slightly bent and looked up at the camera for the perfect shot.

Demi included in her caption, “London calling.”

Demi’s fans seemed to love her look, as the post earned well over 160,000 likes and was flooded with over 1,000 comments and the time of this publication.