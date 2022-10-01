Demi Rose stuns braless in a lake

Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is stunning with a curvy set of shots as she wows from lake waters.

The 27-year-old model never runs out of ways to delight her 19.9 million Instagram followers, and a fresh set of photos posted ahead of the weekend got the thumbs-up.

Demi opted out of her signature swimwear despite getting soaking wet from the water. She chose a skintight and braless bodysuit that highlighted her curves while also going sensual as she enjoyed her dip.

Demi posted a small gallery of images. Half showed the ex to rapper Tyga showing off her flawless figure as she enjoyed the green waters – in the opening snap, Demi posed arching her back and with both arms raised up above her head while also closing her eyes.

Demi wore a tight and shiny gray bodysuit with a sparkly finish. She opted for long sleeves, but despite the conservative neckline, she still managed to wow fans with her curves.

A swipe right brought in video mode as Demi filmed a floating cushion setup on the waters. She returned to wading through the lake while waist-deep in the final slide, sticking with the video edit as she went zen-like.

In a caption, the bombshell wrote: “Fantasia.” Meanwhile, a geotag placed Demi in Lake Vouliagmeni, Greece.

Demi has been showcasing a variety of looks in September, not limited to swimwear and gorgeous denims. In a recent share, the star showed off her 24-inch waist in a cute and girly denim dress as she posed with a fan while in Greece.

Demi told fans that she was “embracing my inner goddess” in a caption.

Demi Rose gets candid about life behind the scenes

Talk is still centering around Demi’s recent IG Q&A. The star spoke to fans about a variety of topics including caring for her mother, losing both parents just eight months apart, her sexuality, and being bullied at school.

“I haven’t opened up too much about my struggles because I have always still been dealing with them. I wanted to get to a strong place first to talk on them,” she stated.

Demi Rose is onwards and upwards with positivity

Demi continues to act as a mental health warrior and is known for spreading positivity, plus motivational content amid her sizzling updates.

Demi has shared her mindfulness and her meditation. She also often updates with her pooch Teddy.

For more, give Demi’s Instagram a follow.