Demi looked incredible in her costume. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

She’s a model who has made a name for herself thanks to her stunning figure.

And this Halloween, Demi Rose stunned once again as she dressed up for the holiday.

The 27-year-old looked sensational as she dressed up as Catwoman for the spooky season.

Dressed in a black all-in-one pantsuit, Demi’s outfit was covered in tiny spikes.

Corseted in the middle to accentuate her slim waist, Demi wore gloves and donned a pair of platform black shoes.

On her head, she wore a black mask with cat ears which perfectly matched the rest of her ensemble, and wore her long red hair in a plait down her back.

Demi finished the look with dramatic black winged eyeliner.

Demi Rose looked amazing as Catwoman. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose wows as Jessica Rabbit

Not satisfied with just one Halloween look, Demi also wowed in a second.

The star looked sensational as she dressed up as Jessica Rabbit for the holiday.

Wearing the character’s red sequined, figure-hugging gown, Demi showed off her toned legs as the dress had a split to her thigh.

Adding a pair of gold heels with a jeweled buckled on the toe, Demi added a pair of long pink gloves, on which she wore a sparkling diamond ring.

Demi wore her long red hair in soft waves down her back and added a red lip to match.

She also chose a lilac-colored eyeshadow to accentuate her beautiful features.

“You don’t know how hard it is being a woman looking the way I do ~ Jessica Rose Rabbit,” she told her 19.8 million followers.

Demi Rose reveals her skincare routine

Demi loves to create stunning makeup looks and has previously spoken about some of her beauty must-haves.

The British social media star studied beauty therapy in college before she got into modeling and so she understands how to look after her skin properly.

She swears by a facial steamer in her routine and adds, “I always like to cleanse my face with a natural oil cleanser and with hot water and a flannel. I love a good face mask too and my favorite is Skin 111’s rose gold mask.”

Some of Demi’s simpler skincare secrets include always taking her makeup off before bed and opting for a more natural alternative when picking a cleanser — plus drinking lots of water helps to give her the glowy skin she is known for.

And although Demi could have her pick of makeup products, she’s not afraid to use budget items — and swears by the Maybelline Fit Me! Concealer.