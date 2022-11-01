Demi Rose was stunning as Jessica Rabbit for Halloween. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose turned up the heat with her new red hair as she channeled Jessica Rabbit in a stunning set of Halloween pictures.

The social media sensation shared four snaps of her costume with her 19.8 million Instagram followers, and as usual, she looked incredible.

Donning Jessica Rabbit’s famous red sequin gown, she held onto a silver mic with her long pink satin gloves and pretended to sing a tune.

The gown hugged Demi’s figure in all the right places, showcasing her jaw-dropping curves. It was strapless and made entirely of red sequins, which sparkled under the lights.

The top of the dress was lined with large red crystals, which drew attention to the plunging neckline and Demi’s sculpted shoulders.

She closed her eyes for the photo, allowing us to see her take on the famous Rabbit’s purple eyeshadow look, with which she had paired bright red lipstick.

The British beauty’s newly dyed fiery red locks were perfect for the costume, which was styled in a glam Hollywood wave and a side part.

A couple of swipes right, and Demi struck a different pose. This time looking at the camera straight on, she posed with a hip pushed to the side to show the high slit of her gown, which showed off a gorgeous suntanned leg.

The final photo in the set showed Demi from behind as her gorgeous red curls cascaded down her back. A spotlight shone down on Demi, setting off sparkles all over her gown, showcasing her voluptuous curves and tiny waist.

Giving a nod to her costume inspiration, she captioned the post with a simple, “Roger, Darling!”

Demi Rose sizzles in tiny orange bikini

Demi is known for her stunning bikini snaps in various exotic locations worldwide, and the 27-year-old beauty recently posted a set of pics from St Lucia wearing a skimpy string bikini.

She was snapped posing against a mirror which showed a stunning view of her exotic location in the reflection.

The string bikini was orange in color and barely covered Demi’s famous curves, leaving very little to the imagination.

She wore a silky robe in a matching color but left it unfastened to show off her incredible model figure.

In another picture, she posed in front of the stunning scenery, letting her long blonde hair and silky robe blow in the wind.

Fans went crazy for the snaps, leaving over 300k likes on the post.

Demi Rose reveals secrets of keeping her incredible figure in shape

How Demi keeps her body in such great shape is the question on everyone’s lips, and she previously revealed the answer as she spoke to The Sun.

When asked the secret to her trim waist and voluptuous curves, she replied, “genes, a hell of a lot of hard work and dedication in the gym and a good well balanced nutritious diet.”

In footage also posted by The Sun, Demi could be seen taking part in a grueling workout, proving that she really does work to get that incredible figure.

The video shows Demi from behind, squatting with a kettlebell before the clip changes to show her running on a treadmill, getting her cardio in.

The clip then shows Demi using a cable machine to work on toning her muscles before the montage clip changes to show her pushing a sled loaded with weights across the gym floor.

Working out with a mixture of weights and cardio seems to be the magic ingredient, as Demi’s figure continues to wow.