Demi Rose struggles with the ‘perfect top’

Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is confirming that the “perfect top” just doesn’t exist as she struggles with the concept.

The British model this week dazzled her Instagram followers with a top many would likely deem “perfect,” but her caption suggested she thought otherwise.

Posting from Mykonos, Greece and amid rocks and whitewashed windmills, the 27-year-old sizzled in an eye-popping and low-cut top paired with jeans, showing off her world-famous curves and looking like a total doll.

Ditching her bikinis for a more covered-up look, Demi posed with a light breeze blowing through her hair as she modeled her strapless and waist-flaunting top, one coming in a cute blue-and-white print and matching hues from her high-waisted jeans.

Adding in chunky white heels, the fashionista paired her ensemble with a stylish white Prada bag – her gallery included close-ups of the purse, plus backstage moments from the shoot.

Demi wore her brown locks in a massive single braid, also embracing the Mediterranean heat via low-key and warming makeup.

In a caption, Demi wrote: “The perfect top doesn’t exist…”

Demi is increasingly shouting out high-end brands on her social media – while much of July and August was spent low-key name-dropping Dior, it looks like she’s switched to Italian rival brand Prada. Model Kendall Jenner is currently the face of the classic Milan-based designer.

Demi Rose still fronting Pretty Little Thing

Demi was a Fashion Nova ambassador until 2020, at which point she swiftly switched over to the brand’s rival, Pretty Little Thing. She’s since released two edits with the fast fashion company.

“Everyone deserves to feel empowered and this collection gives everyone a chance to express that through vibrant elegant pieces so we can all present [ourselves] to the world as our highest selves. This collection is a form of self expression, it’s full of sexy bold pieces to wear with confidence. People will stare. Make it worth their while,” Demi told fans in 2021 while announcing her first edit.

Demi Rose stuns fans with curvy shots

Demi continues to build up her following with her OG curves and style displays. In March, and while vacationing in the French Alps, Demi stunned fans in a feathery bra look as she enjoyed an outdoor hot tub amid gorgeous mountain scenery.

Looking at peace as she sat at the edge of the wooden hot tub, Demi wrote: “Bonjour.” Fans have left over 500,000 likes.