Demi Rose is beautiful in blue shorts and heels. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Demi Rose was stunning in blue shorts as she was spotted from the street.

The sky-blue shorts perfectly hugged Demi’s curves and complemented her voluptuous figure. The shorts perfectly matched the long-sleeved shirt that poked out of the button-up above it.

Demi’s button-up featured a collar and a pocket. The color nicely calmed down the bright hues in the rest of her outfit.

The 27-year-old model completed her look with tall heels that were sky blue, brown, and a very light purple. The heels nicely accentuated her long legs.

Demi wore her red hair up in a high bun with a few strands hanging free and her makeup was completed with defined brows and rosy cheeks.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The social media celebrity’s overall look was colorful, bright, and happy.

Demi Rose showed off her curves in blue. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Demi Rose is gorgeous in a liquid latex dress

Demi posted a jaw-dropping look in a liquidy latex dress, which featured a slit that showed off an entire side of her body. The side of her body was only partially obstructed with a little bow to keep the dress in place.

The dress also featured a high neckline and no sleeves, which allowed the camera to capture more of her toned shoulders and arms. It perfectly highlighted her amazing hourglass figure and complimented her curves.

The model styled her hair in a slicked-back ponytail with a middle part, which suited her elegant look. Her makeup was perfect with long lashes, smoky eyeliner, and defining contour.

Demi’s iconic look earned close to 200,000 likes and over 2,000 comments.

Demi Rose models for Prada

The English model found the perfect top that accentuates her incredible curves along with her tiny waist. She posted a series of photos sporting the top, which she paired with a Prada bag.

The Prada bag nicely matched the ensemble with a long silver strap, white fabric, and letters in dark blue. The second photo of her carousel had its main focus on the bag, with the brand’s logo taking centerstage of the shot for a full promo.

The social media star’s top was strapless and tucked without any wrinkles into high-waisted blue jeans. She completed her look with tall white heels.

Demi’s brown hair was styled into an impressively long braid that swayed loosely in the wind.

Demi tagged Prada in the post, and the brand must have been happy with the results, as the eye-catching post earned over 250,000 likes.

The post was also flooded with well over 2,000 comments from fans.