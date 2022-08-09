Demi Rose snacks on strawberries in red underwear

Demi Rose poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is keeping it fruity as she snacks on a fresh strawberry while in red lingerie.

The British model, 27, proved that health is wealth as she stunned her Instagram followers with a quick selfie from Greece this week, posting amid her travels to Mykonos and Athens and wowing the camera as usual.

Posting for her 19.9 million followers, the bikini bombshell ditched the swimwear as she flashed hints of her underwear while in strappy reds, also posing with an eye-catching strawberry while keeping fans on their toes.

The photo showed Demi in a close-u; show, wearing a plunging red bra as she flaunted her new red locks. The star made 2022 headlines for briefly switching to the strawberry red shade donned by Kendall Jenner earlier this year, but it hasn’t become her default look.

Looking glowy with highlighter on her cheeks and flawless red lipstick, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador posed with parted lips as she held a fresh strawberry to her mouth, offering no caption or context.

Fans also saw hints of Demi’s famous curves as she cocked her head to the side.

Demi Rose opens up on her diet amid eating disorder recovery

Demi is now recovered from an eating disorder — one that left her weighing as little as 80 pounds at her sickest.

“I try to keep as healthy as I can. With traveling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine,” she told Daily Mail.

Continuing, the ex to rapper Tyga added, “Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter. My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake.”

Demi closed, stating, “All I’ve eaten today is nuts. I’ve managed to eat a whole pot. I feel guilty as there’s a lot of fat in the nuts. That’s my treat. So I’m happy.”

Demi Rose approaches 20 million Instagram followers

Demi’s fanbase just seems to keep frequently rising.

In 2019, she hit 15 million Instagram followers and is now 100,000 followers away from hitting the 20 million mark.

Demi is followed by other models such as Pamela Alexandra and Lyna Perez.