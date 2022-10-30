Demi Rose is stunning with red hair as she swims with a friend. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose Mawby is having the time of her life as she thrills fans with a brand new hair color and another new adventure.

The 27-year-old social media influencer recently went red, and while she’s finally given us a full look at her fiery red mane, Demi continues to give us snippets and sweet smiles too.

One of her recent pictures, posted to her Instagram Stories earlier this week, shows off Demi Rose and her friend Phoebe Parvin as they enjoy a gorgeous dip together while visiting Costa Rica.

In the gorgeous photo, Demi has her red hair pulled back into a loose bun. Her makeup was done up in a natural and glowy look that highlighted Demi’s beauty without doing too much.

Demi wore a busty white bikini for the picturesque pool dip, reminding fans once again that she is the curvy queen.

Phoebe also rocked a two-piece for the occasion, opting for an animal print with solid black bottoms.

Demi Rose enjoys Costa Rica with her friend Phoebe Parvin. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose stuns in glittery gowns and skimpy lingerie promotions

Demi Rose lives quite the life of luxury due to her popularity and the fact that she has 19.8 million followers on Instagram. She’s what they call a “super influencer” and brands are more than lucky to land her to endorse their products as they will be seen by many.

Some of Demi’s recent endorsements went to fashion designer Celia Kritharioti and Agent Provocateur.

For Celia Kritharioti, Demi posed in a sparkly wine-colored dress that featured a strapless neckline that fit her like a glove, hugging every curve and accentuating everything that makes Demi famous.

To bring attention to Agent Provocateur, Demi went even skimpier, in flesh-toned lingerie that left very little to the imagination.

Demi Rose is angelic in a white thong

In yet another head-turning photo share, Demi Rose stunned fans and followers when she transformed into an angel at a tea party.

The photos were taken by Colombian photographer Perazna, whom she has worked with often. It’s clear that the photographer-subject duo work well together as this photo set was one of Demi’s most jaw-dropping looks.

She managed to show quite a bit of skin while still keeping the look surreal and sweet as she sipped tea in real-looking angel wings and fluttered about for photos by a pond and from inside a cute little cottage.