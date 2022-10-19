Demi Rose shows off her red hair as she smiles for a selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Demi Rose smiled sweetly as she posed for a selfie while “recharging.”

The 27-year-old model’s selfie showed off her red hair, which she wore in a ponytail. Rose typically switches between blond and brunette but went with hints of red for her latest hairdo.

She paired her red hair with a busty white tank top and three studs in her ear.

Aside from her studs, she kept her makeup and accessories minimal.

Ever the advocate for self-care, Rose informed her fans that she would be busy recharging if anyone needed her.

For her recharging, she relaxed against a wooden-backed chair as she smiled at the camera and titled her head.

Demi Rose smiled for red-haired selfie

The social media celebrity with nearly 20 million Instagram followers looked at ease as she took a break from her busy life to recharge and post a smiling red-haired selfie.

Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Rose began her professional career at 18 when she first joined Instagram. In less than a decade, she has amassed almost 20 million followers and broken into the modeling industry.

In 2015, she enjoyed a stint as one of Taz’s Angels before she left and later became the global ambassador of the UK-based fashion retailer, PrettyLittleThing.

While she first attracted attention for her stunning Instagram photos, she gained further attention in 2016 for her whirlwind relationship with American rapper Tyga, who happens to be the ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner.

The two made a stir when rumors spread about the two dating just weeks after Tyga’s split with Jenner.

After Rose also split with Tyga, she addressed and dismissed some of the backlash aimed at her by alleging that there were no hard feelings between her, Jenner, or Tyga.

Rose stunned in magical waterfall photoshoot

Rose’s recharging selfie comes just days after she stunned in a magical photoshoot with the backdrop of a waterfall.

She gave off fairy tale vibes as she posed in a soft, nearly see-through white dress with a thigh-high slit.

The dress featured a plunging neckline and boasted intricate embroidery on the edges. Rose paired it with a tiny matching white short-sleeve jacket.

Rose went barefoot for the stunning photoshoot, and her long hair was still a bleach blond in that photo. She wore her golden locks in waves cascading down her back.

Her look was further accentuated by the gorgeous scenery surrounding her that was complete with rocks, shrubs, and a glistening waterfall.

Whether she is blond or red-haired, she never fails to impress with her sweet selfies and elegant photoshoots.