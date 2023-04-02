Although Demi Rose celebrated her birthday last week, she maintained her bday glow as she enjoyed the weekend and took a selfie.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Demi celebrated her 28th birthday in sunny Ibiza — the island she has called home since the pandemic.

The ex of Tyga documented her party, which reflected her latest era, including goddess symbolism and a meal fit for a queen.

In the week following her epic birthday, Demi has continued to shine, taking to her Instagram Stories to check in with her 20 million followers.

The English beauty shared a stunning selfie with a small message that revealed she was on her way.

Although fans couldn’t publicly like or comment, followers likely appreciated the update.

Demi Rose is on her way with a glowing car selfie

Demi was picture perfect with dewy skin and rosy cheeks.

Her brunette tresses featured honey shades, possibly from her time under the sun.

She placed one hand under her chin, revealing a stylish neutral-colored manicure.

Demi also showed multiple gold rings, including one with a pearl that matched her layered necklaces.

Demi Rose is glowing with a post-birthday selfie. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

She wrote in white text on the picture, “On my way!” which, of course, stands for “On my way!”

Although Demi didn’t reveal her destination, the model is always on the go.

Whether traveling for her work or pleasure, Demi always manages to visit the best spots, including Croatia and Egypt.

Demi Rose goes to Croatia with PrettyLittleThing

In 2021, Demi partnered with fast fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing. Demi served as the model for the Demi Rose Edit with PrettyLittleThing, also adding her creative feedback.

For the line, Demi incorporated neutral hues and comfortable materials, creating shapewear that doubled as regular clothing.

The exciting new line required a photoshoot, which took place in beautiful Croatia. Demi struck poses with the ocean as the backdrop to the wonderous content.

The influencer spoke with Closer Online, explaining what she loved about her PrettyLittleThing collab.

Demi revealed, “I love it [the new range]! It fits and compliments the body so well. We worked really hard on making something that girls will feel super confident in.”

As for her favorites, Demi had no problem naming a few styles. She continued, “I love the camel-coloured large coat, the black everyday body and the casual loungewear set.”

In fact, Demi experienced a full-circle moment after her PLT billboard appeared in Times Square.

She expressed gratitude in an IG post, writing, “A moment! Thank you @prettylittlething for believing in me, my vision and bringing it to life. I hope you guys love the collection as much as I do.”