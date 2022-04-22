Demi Rose shows off thigh-highs in a G-string

Demi Rose poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is showing off her backside while in a Wild Wild West look that might just be the most revealing thing she’s worn.

The British model was putting on a very cheeky display in her latest Instagram share, one seeing her out in the desert and wearing a fringe look largely centering around a G-string and a massive pair of boots.

Demi has been in California recently as she hit up Coachella in Palm Springs, with music still as the theme here, despite the fun being over.

Demi Rose braves very bold outfit

Demi was shouting out singer Justin Timberlake as she played his Cry Me a River song, with fans getting more than just beats.

The 27-year-old was all hair blowing in the wind as she posed in a black leather getup that wasn’t quite a swimsuit – but it wasn’t far off. Demi was cheeks out in a black thong with a belt adding fringe accents around her lower back and rear. Up top, it was a banded affair and barely there, with Rose also going heavy on the buckles via her black thigh boots.

The Pretty Little Thing ambassador toyed with her flowing hair as the video showed off her figure, with fans leaving over 300,000 likes.

“Don’t it make you sad about it?” the caption read, clearly quoting pop sensation Justin.

Demi has her own links to the music industry.

In 2016, she made headlines for a brief fling with rapper and ex to Kylie Jenner, Tyga. The model is assumed single since her 2019 split from DJ Chris Martinez. Rose, who rarely speaks about her private life, has, however, offered an insight into what she likes in men. At least, she’s made it very clear what she doesn’t like.

Demi has thoughts on dating

“Lol, how can I just tell a guy I’ve got a boyfriend while he’s trying to talk to me and he replies: ‘You ain’t got no boyfriend,'” she tweeted in 2018, adding: “Some people just can’t hack rejection can they…” The brunette continued:

“And, FYI, as a girl I’ve always hated being approached by guys trying to get my number. I’ve never given it away and always felt really intimidated. I like things to happen naturally. Naturally as in the right environment, not coming across too strong and letting me lead almost rather than it being pushed all upon me.