Demi showed off her hour-glass figure in a pic of her wearing a busty black dress. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is an Instagram sensation boasting nearly 20 million followers, and she didn’t disappoint fans with her latest snap.

The social media star put on a very busty display as she shared a photo of her stunning OOTD to her Instagram Stories.

The British model and social media sensation is no stranger to snapping selfies that send temperatures soaring.

Yesterday, the 27-year-old made sure all eyes were on her by wearing another gorgeous skin-tight dress that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure.

The brunette beauty showed her 19.9 million fans herself getting ready in her Ibiza home for a night out, and she was certainly dressed to impress.

Posing in front of a mirror, Demi flaunted her very tiny body in a figure-hugging black dress.

Demi puts on busty display in sizzling snap

The low-cut dress was cinched in at the waist, showcasing her incredible hour-glass figure for the selfie.

The beauty was also giving biker-chick vibes, as she rocked a bright red shoulder jacket.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Demi’s brunette locks were carefully slicked back, and she accessorized the look with a large black belt and a bright red clutch bag.

Demi Rose’s selfie showed off her OOTD — “outfit of the day”. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram.

Demi nearly hitting major milestone

Demi, known for baring more than just a little skin in many of her Instagram pics, continues to thrill fans as her popularity rises.

She is fast approaching 20 million Instagram followers – with 19.9 million fans subscribed to her Instagram, she won’t have long to wait before hitting the major milestone.

When Demi hits 20 million, it’ll mean a doubling of her following in just three years.

Demi reached 10 million followers in 2019

Demi, who dated rapper Tyga, hit 10 million followers back in September 2019. In a stunning lingerie share marking the milestone just over three years ago, she wrote:

“I can’t believe I have reached 10 million supporters! I love you guys. Whether you know my story or you don’t, I appreciate all your love and your kind words. You lift me up and I want to lift you up just as much.

“Slowly but surely I’m getting stronger and becoming the person I’m meant to be. Time is a healer and I’m being patient with myself. I’d love to help and inspire you all more.”

Demi added, “All you can do is do your best, at your own pace. Wishing you all lots of blessings and thank you.”