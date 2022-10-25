Influencer Demi Rose showed off her new red hair while getting cheeky in a thong. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose has left her fans in awe with her latest transformation.

The 27-year-old brunette/blonde model, who originates from England, underwent a massive hair color switch-up.

Turning away from her former sun-kissed locks to take a walk on the wilder side of the spectrum, Demi revealed some brand-new tresses in the way she does best.

The social media star is well-known for never taking one bad photo, as evidenced by a quick look into her Instagram account history.

The young model seems to always know how to capture and hold the attention of her followers, and her most recent share is no exception.

Leaving the internet reeling from shock, Demi has proven again why she holds one of the top spots on fans’ lists as one of the most popular celebrities today.

Demi Rose gets in touch with her inner fire goddess

Sharing just one choice snap of her new look, Demi stunned followers as she seductively revealed freshly-dyed red hair.

The model could be seen leaning forward against a wooden deck, lush greenery surrounding her in the background, with the star adding a tag for Costa Rica onto her caption.

Wearing a cheeky thong one-piece swimsuit, Demi rested her palms against the planks and pushed her head upwards to give the camera a withering, captivating stare.

Demi left her mouth open, adding to the appeal of the photo, and appeared to keep her face subtle with minimal makeup.

A red-and-black-striped pattern splashed across her swimwear around her torso, with the material connecting at the small of her back to transition into a simple black thong-style piece.

Stringy ties let her bare hips shine through, and her bare bum and legs looked toned and smooth.

Just prior to her hair change, Demi rocked a sultry and angelic ensemble to tantalize the masses.

Demi Rose gets angelic in a thong

Just a few days ago, Demi got in touch with her angelic side as she donned some large, white wings.

Pairing the wings with a white thong, Demi demurely gazed over a pond, sipped some tea, and showed off some rosette-decorated tresses.

Looking like she was plucked right out of a Victorian-era setting, Demi looked practically ethereal in her barely-there garment as stone statues outlined the small waterfront.