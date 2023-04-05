Okay, sorry to say it, but Princess Ariel has nothing on Demi Rose when it comes to mermaid attire.

The 28-year-old British model channeled the Under the Sea songstress for her most recent photo shoot, wearing a tiny purple bra with an ultra-low-rise periwinkle skirt.

However, rather than an underwater kingdom, she posed in a lavish golden room overlooking the sea.

Demi wore her dark locks in larger-than-life curls cascading around her gorgeous, diamond-shaped face.

Staying in line with the nautical colors, she completed the daring look with a lilac-purple Prada purse and shiny blue heels.

“Mermaid mood 🧜🏽‍♀️,” she captioned the jaw-dropping share.

Demi Rose looked incredible for an animal print photo shoot

Speaking of Demi lighting up social media, she upped the ante with another post showing off her famous figure in a leopard print robe with black feathered edges and visible lingerie.

The brown-eyed beauty looked fierce as she posed on an animal print sofa in a heavily-decorated room with a massive leopard portrait and gold accents galore.

She accessorized with strappy black heels, massive gold Chanel earrings, and a dash of drama in her makeup.

Oh, and as usual, her silky brown hair was having its own moment in an elaborate updo with big, dreamy curls and out-of-this-world volume.

She remarked in the caption, “Meow 🐆.”

Demi Rose unveiled her sculpted physique for a PrettyLittleThing partnership

While Demi has become well-known for her lingerie photos, she’s also turning up the heat in regular clothing for fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing.

The stunning social media sensation became a brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing back in 2020 and is now the face of the Demi Rose Edit collection featuring comfortable fabrics and neutral tones.

Many of the garments are actually shapewear disguised as everyday outfits, and Demi had no trouble showing off a few of the more risque selections during an unforgettable Tulum photo shoot.

In the advertisement, Demi sported a cropped white top with ruched detailing and dainty bikini bottoms set high on her hips.

While the Demi Rose Edit collection is no longer offered on the PrettyLittleThing website, fans can purchase her garments on the resale app Depop.

Demi shared the photos on her page, tagging the clothing brand with the word “Soft” in the caption.

Now, with a body like hers, most people are dying to know what Demi does to stay and shape, and thankfully, she’s not gatekeeping her fitness secrets!

Demi Rose shared her workout regime

The thriving model has actually shared her workout regime across several social media platforms (in super tight gym gear, of course!).

In one video, Demi could be seen performing a variety of exercises with weights, ropes, and bars, wearing a bright red set to highlight her curves.

If there’s one key takeaway from her workouts, it’s that Demi doesn’t focus on just one body part; instead, she targets every inch of her body in each movement.

Needless to say, the results speak for themselves!