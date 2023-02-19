Home is where the heart is, and model Demi Rose expressed relief about returning to her oasis.

Demi has been channeling her inner goddess, making her way down the Nile and taking pictures at each stop.

Recent posts have seen the model dressing as Cleopatra and paying tribute to the ancient lands at the forefront of civilization. The social media sensation also wore traditional attire on Elephantine Island as she created content and delighted her fans.

But all things must come to an end, and that includes Demi’s Egyptian travels.

Demi revealed with her 19.8 million followers that she has returned home and feels great about the chance for relaxation.

To extend her relaxation, Demi engaged in a meditation moment captured by cameras.

Demi Rose strikes a pose for a yoga moment

The picture, shared on Demi’s Instagram Stories, saw her wearing a long-sleeve baby blue bodysuit. She extended her arms behind herself while elevating her core with a back bend.

For an extra stretch, Demi stood on her tippy-toes, adding an element of difficulty to the pose.

She wrote, “Love being back in my flow and at home.”

Demi Rose is in her happy place with a moment of meditation. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

While Demi was the star of the post, there were other noteworthy elements of her share.

One such element was Demi’s magnificent estate.

Demi’s backyard looked like a paradise, with lush greenery and palm trees adding to the tropical ambiance. She also had a beautifully-manicured lawn and a stunning pool with a pink flamingo as a lawn ornament.

When she isn’t enjoying her home, you might find Demi promoting brands like PrettyLittleThing.

Demi Rose models for PrettyLittleThing

Fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing secured Demi’s services for a destination shoot in beautiful Croatia.

Demi has been a wonderful ambassador for the brand, making the garments look expensive and desirable.

The model showed fans a sneak peek behind-the-scenes with a video as she did a shoot for the brand.

Demi did an incredible 15 looks for the company, with swimwear, dresses, and everything else.

It was apparent in the clip that Demi has a killer figure. The ex of Tyga works hard to maintain her curves and eats a very healthy diet.

Demi Rose talks about diet and workout secrets

While some celebrities claim genetics are to thank for their bodies, Demi has revealed she diets and exercises.

Demi spoke with Women Fitness about her dieting choices and low-carb lifestyle.

She explained, “I am always very aware of what I eat and love eating healthily. I try to avoid as much carbs as I can, and I never eat bread, pasta, and I avoid sugar at all costs.”

As for working out, Demi credited her personal trainer, Dean DeLandro.

She continued, “We usually work on my glutes, abs, and conditioning my body sessions with some cardio.”