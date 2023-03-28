Demi Rose celebrated turning 28 in style with a stunning photoshoot.

The model welcomed the anniversary of her birth in Ibiza and wore a stunning outfit for the occasion.

She donned a gold corset which featured sculpted branches sticking out from the waistline. The British model also added a large headdress to complete the golden look.

Demi shared a series of photos and posed with her hands on her hips in the first two snaps.

In the third slide, she flashed a soft smile while her hands were in the air, and she posed with social media influencer Bethany Lily April in the fourth photo.

The beauty cuddled a cat in the fifth picture with a stunning garden for a backdrop.

Demi posed with another friend in the final photo and opened up about getting wiser with age in the caption.

“28 🤍Happy Earth day to me! I had the most heavenly day. I am so grateful for the person I have became, for all the love and support in my life. 👼🏽✨,” she wrote.

The stunning model has taken steps to keep her skin glowing as she gets older, and she has opened up about her skincare routine.

Demi Rose reveals her skincare routine

In an interview with Heat World, Demi dropped some of her beauty and skincare secrets.

She told the outlet that she stays hydrated by drinking a lot of water and always takes her makeup off before going to bed.

Demi sticks to fragrance-free shower gel due to her sensitive skin and uses a facial steamer for her glow and to prevent premature aging.

“I always like to cleanse my face with a natural oil cleanser and with hot water and a flannel. I love a good face mask too and my favourite is Skin 111’s rose gold mask,” she said to the outlet about her skin routine.

Demi Rose goes skiing in a Christian Dior outfit

Demi hopped into a helicopter in a stunning white Christian Dior outfit at the Courchevel, Rhone-Alpes, in France last year.

In the caption, she wrote, “Where we going?” as she posed with her rose in her hand in the first snap.

In the second photo, Demi Rose flashed a soft smile as she modeled the stunning sweater, which had the brand name printed on the front with a star.

She gave a stunning view of her pants as she turned her back to the camera with the picturesque mountains as a backdrop.